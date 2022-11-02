Brady Geho’s double-overtime goal lifts No. 6 Curley soccer past No. 9 McDonogh, 5-4, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal

McDonogh's Zachary Johnson, from left, and Aidan Smith battle Archbishop Curley's Philippe Oliveira for a header in overtime. Curley defeated McDonogh, 5-4, to win MIAA boys soccer quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After trailing nearly the entire game against visiting McDonogh, the Archbishop Curley soccer team finally felt like it had the upper hand in the final seconds of the second overtime period in Tuesday’s playoff game.

It was then that Friars star senior forward Brady Geho had the ball on his right foot.

Taking a free kick just above the penalty area with 24 seconds left, Geho found a gap in the Eagles’ four-man wall, sending a low shot that found the left corner of the net. The goal from 20 yards — his second of the game and 31st of the season — sent the No. 6 Friars to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals with a thrilling 5-4 win over the No. 9 Eagles.

Curley (14-8-1) will face No. 1 Calvert Hall, the defending champion and top seed, in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m.

Getting there took a resilient come-from-behind performance with Geho once again playing the hero. In last year’s quarterfinal against Loyola Blakefield, he scored in overtime to keep the Friars’ season alive.

After Curley trailed 3-1 at halftime and 4-3 with less than 10 minutes left in regulation, Geho praised his team’s fortitude in rallying back and was happy at the chance to do his part.

Archbishop Curley's Brady Geho, center, celebrates after scoring on a free kick in double overtime to beat McDonogh, 5-4, in an MIAA A Conference quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

On the game-winning free kick, junior Andrew Throneburgh nudged the ball a little to the right to set up Geho’s shot.

“We just played our hearts out in the second half,” Geho said. “We knew we were down and we knew we had to score goals and just gave it our all. It’s our last year and we want to go out with a bang. It’s my job to score goals and we don’t win if we don’t score goals, so I feel it’s on me.”

The Eagles (10-10-1) were hampered by significant injuries even before the season began, but were able to piece together a three-game winning streak at the end of the regular season to claim the fifth seed.

On Tuesday, they started fast. The highlight of first half came on their second goal when Kobe Keomany sent a ball into space for Seth Malek down the right side. Keomany then made a strong run to goal and one-timed the return pass from Malek to score with 9:20 to play.

Even after Geho got the Friars on the board a little more than a minute later, the Eagles had the final say of the half when Aidan Smith scored to make it 3-1.

Archbishop Curley's Casey Price, left, runs past McDonogh's Mikey Markels, right, to celebrate a goal during the No. 6 Friars' 5-4 win over the No. 9 Eagles in double overtime in Tuesday's MIAA A Conference quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Disappointed with the uninspiring play he saw from his Friars in the first half, coach Barry Stitz asked his group to show desperation with the season on the line.

Casey Price responded, scoring two goals in a 10-minute stretch to tie the game with 23:43 to play in the second half.

After the Eagles regained the lead on Tyler Tucker’s goal with 9:41 remaining, the Friars once again responded, as Phillipe Oliveira scored from 20 yards less than a minute later.

Tucker had a quality chance to score the game-winner, but his shot went just wide of the near post in the first 10-minute overtime. Curley goalie Joe Yakim (10 saves) made a big stop on Shaun Hauserman’s shot off a corner kick midway through the second overtime.

Geho, who missed on a chance in the first overtime, wasn’t going to miss again.

“You expect your best players to score at those times,” Stitz said. “The team is always looking to him to make big plays — I guess this is his 31st goal this season — and now he’s done it the last two years. I’m not surprised he got it for us.”

McDonogh's Tyler Tucker, center, scores against Archbishop Curley's Lucas Schissler, left, and Matt Lynard, right, in the second half of Tuesday's MIAA A Conference quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

For perennial league power McDonogh, which played without standout senior center back Trevor Grodsky, among others, the early playoff exit is a rarity.

“Credit to our guys for coming along,” coach Brandon Quaranta said. “We had some young and inexperienced players make strides as the season went on and it put us in position where I thought today, we carried a lot of the game, which we couldn’t have done earlier in the season. Ultimately, it comes down to a couple plays at the end and their top player made a big play in the final minute.”

Goals: M -- Lloyd, Keomany, Smith, Tucker; AC -- Geho 2, Price 2, Oliveira Assists: M -- Tucker, Malek, Keomany, Lloyd; AC -- Schissler, Bourgeois, Throneburgh Saves: M -- Broome 7; AC -- Yakim 10 Half: M, 3-1

No. 3 Loyola Blakefield gets past Archbishop Spading, 2-1

With the game tied at 1 at the half, the host Dons (16-4-1) got a goal from Danny Klink in the 67th minute and held off the visiting Cavaliers (9-11-1) to close out the MIAA A Conference quarterfinal win.

Spalding goalie Cliff Nehman, who was sensational with 11 saves, stopped a shot from Zach Moneymaker, but Klink was in front for the rebound. Landon Lackner gave the Dons a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the first half.

“I thought we played really well,” Loyola Blakefield coach Lee Tschantret said. “Spalding stayed really organized, it was hard to break them down and their goalie [Nehman] played great.”

Loyola will visit No. 2 John Carroll (17-2-2) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. In the regular season, the teams played to a 1-1 double overtime tie at John Carroll on Sept. 19 before the Patriots claimed a 3-0 win on the Dons’ home field on Oct. 21.

“Limiting their top guys is the key,” Tschantret said. “They’re really athletic and counter really well and come right at you. It will come down to taking care of the little things, and when you have an opportunity against them, you have to take advantage.”