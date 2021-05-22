Boys’ Latin seniors key 9-8 win over Spalding for MIAA A lacrosse crown

All season and long before, the Boys’ Latin lacrosse team has leaned on its senior leaders to set the tone.
In the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title game against upstart Archbishop Spalding on Friday, it turned out to be a championship tone.
Garrett Glatz got a pivotal momentum-changing goal in the third quarter. Ben Smith produced a three-goal, two-assist performance. And defenseman Eddie Lloyd held things together in back.
After the Cavaliers were able to astonishingly close the Lakers’ lead to one with two goals in the final minute, Mac Moreland cleanly won the season’s final faceoff with 11 seconds left — running out the clock as Boys’ Latin claimed a 9-8 win over the Cavaliers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
In finishing with a 9-4 mark and capturing the program’s fifth MIAA A crown and 10th overall counting its time in the Maryland Scholastic Association, the Lakers rallied from a four-goal fourth-quarter deficit to Loyola Blakefied in the quarterfinals, upset previously undefeated McDonogh in the semifinals and had plenty left in the tank to take hold of Friday’s title game with a dominating second half.
“A lot of emotion right now for sure,” said Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell, who won his first championship as a coach after winning one as a player in 2006. “We’re really proud of our lacrosse tradition at Boys’ Latin. To be able to pull out a win like this one tonight — and they gave me gray hairs just like they’ve done all season long — it’s just special. There was a lot of work that went into it and I’m just overly proud of everybody.”
Trailing 6-4 early in the third quarter, the Lakers went on a deciding five-goal run that extended deep into the fourth quarter for a 9-6 advantage.
The Cavaliers, who won their first playoff game in program history against Severn in the quarterfinals, found one final push in the closing minute to present anxious moments for the Lakers.
Ryan Schrier ended a 21-minute scoring drought to cut the Lakers lead to 9-7 left with 44 seconds left. Then Michael Weishaar scored his third goal of the game with 11 seconds to play.
It set up Moreland’s poised work on faceoffs — his huge win followed by a huge celebration with Laker supporters crashing the field.
“I think we had a lot of ups and downs this season and it definitely made us stronger and I’m so happy that we can get this first title for our coach,” said Lloyd, a senior captain who stepped up on defense after fellow senior AJ Hernandez went down with a season-ending injury early. “It feels amazing. All of us believed the whole time that we could do it and it was just a matter of getting her and doing it.”
Spalding coach Brian Phipps said his team ran out of gas and didn’t shoot the ball well.
“We made history this season, so it’s something that we didn’t come out with the win today, but our guys shouldn’t hang their heads because they’ve done something never done before in our school history and program and that’s something they should be proud of live with moving forward.”
Despite the loss, the Cavaliers got a lot of mileage out of their milestone season and left the field with plenty to build on — their two goals in the final minute a microcosm of their season’s work.
After going 8-2 in the regular season to earn the second seed, the Cavaliers got the milestone playoff win against Severn and then knocked off three-time defending champion Calvert Hall, 9-8, in Tuesday’s semifinals.
It was way back in the 2019 season when Phipps first saw a young group that loved playing the game and playing together and the Cavaliers stayed on course throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to make this season’s impressive run.
The Lakers got a stellar 10-save performance from junior Cardin Stoller. Josh Tang scored twice for the Calvaier with Nicholas Gutierrez and Schrier both adding one goal and one assist.
MIAA A championship
(at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium)
Boys’ Latin 9, Archbishop Spalding 8
Goals: BL — Zapitello, Walsh, Smith 3, Schell 2, Glatz, Pacheco; AS — Ripley, Weisshaar 3, Gutierrez, Tang 2, Schrier, Assists: BL — McClernan 2, Smith 2; AS — Schrier, Gutierrez, Ripley. Saves: BL — Stoller 10; AS — Oliver 7. Half: AS, 5-4