“To be honest, I didn’t think it would happen,” he said. “The league is so competitive, and to be able to even make a final three years in a row is quite an accomplishment. But to win three of those games, I can’t really put words to it. We talked about it — we made it part of our goal this season, to do something that has never been done in the best high school soccer league in the country, in my opinion. We’re proud of it because we appreciate how good this league is.”