No. 1 Loyola Blakefield soccer saves best for last, claims MIAA A crown with 3-1 win over No. 2 John Carroll

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Loyola Blakefield celebrates their win over John Carroll in the MIAA A boys soccer championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield won 3-1. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun)

Taking an unbeaten record into the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game Sunday, No. 1 Loyola Blakefield soccer methodically built a standard that grew higher and higher as the season went on.

Against a formidable rival with title game experience, No. 2 John Carroll, the Dons ended up saving their best for last.

Advertisement

In a clinical performance at both ends led by junior forward Dan Klink’s two goals, get-to-the-ball-first work at midfield and a united effort in back, Loyola Blakefield claimed a resounding 3-1 win over the Patriots in front of a capacity crowd at Under Amour Stadium at The House in Port Covington.

Under first-year coach Mike Marciano, the Dons close with a 14-0-4 mark, the program’s first unbeaten season and its third league championship, with the last coming in 2012.

Advertisement

Klink, who scored with 3:10 to play in the first half to open the scoring and then made it 2-0 early in the second, was most excited about the complete team effort that brought home the coveted crown.

“We have a very special team and it takes a lot to go out here and put in one of the best performances all season,” he said.

“I give [our coaches] a ton of credit. It takes a lot to plan for this game, to get the whole team in the right mentality and to get the tactics right. And, finally, the players. Each and every one of our players played their part, won the 50-50 battles, and you couldn’t ask for a better game from each and every one of us.”

Loyola Blakefield's Dan Klink reacts after scoring a goal against John Carroll in Sunday's MIAA A Conference championship game at Under Armour Stadium at The House in Baltimore. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun)

The first half was played on even terms with both defenses limiting scoring chances. Then, the Dons quickly strung together three passes to get past midfield and get the ball to Kaden Onolaja on the left side. He sent a long cross to the far post that Klink did well to get his head on. It looped high and over John Carroll goalie Tyler Mezzadra before landing inside the opposite post for the major breakthrough just before the break.

The Dons protected their advantage with relentless work to start the second half and Onolaja and Klink connected again to make it 2-0 with 32:42 to play.

“It took the heart out of them — to get another one early [in the second half] was big,” Klink said. “We kept going throughout the game, we didn’t let up after that second goal, we kept pressing on the gas pedal and that’s how we got it done.”

The Patriots (11-3-6) made a push with 25 minutes left but couldn’t break through. Austin Hoffman served a dangerous cross from the left side that stayed out. Josh Petty had a cross that was cleared by the Dons. CJ Rugel’s corner kick was flicked across by Hoffman, but also cleared.

Shortly after the Dons defense handled its busiest stretch, Sammie Walker bolstered the lead when he scored with 13:39 to play. Petty, the Patriots’ top scoring threat throughout the season, finally found time and space to spoil the Dons’ shutout bid with 54 seconds to play.

Advertisement

“I’m proud of the guys,” Marciano said. “The consistency they showed in the season and it showed again tonight — it says a lot about them as players. These games are really important for their development, their confidence and the consistency they played with was impressive. What a way to send the seniors out.”

John Carroll’s Edward Smith, right, clears the ball away from Loyola Blakefield’s Lucas DuBois. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun)

Standout senior center back Gavin Carmichael, a four-year varsity player and captain, made sure to soak everything in — from the fine performance to the final whistle blowing to the first team photo taken as the new MIAA A champions.

“Obviously this moment is so surreal. I’ve been dreaming about this for four years now, so it’s just a great feeling,” he said. “We all build each other up, try to do the best we can and be positive and that’s the outcome right there.

“I think it was just the grind, the effort. We all bought into the process. It’s a real brotherhood we got and it just awesome. Loyola history — I think we’re the first in Loyola history to go unbeaten and it’s just a great feeling.”

Bringing most of its team back after last year’s 2-1 overtime loss to champion Calvert Hall in the title game, John Carroll opened the season as The Baltimore Sun’s No. 1 ranked team. But Loyola wrestled away the top spot after a 2-1 win on Sept. 22 and were able to stay there.

For the senior-laden Patriots, whose only championship came back in 1989 playing in the Maryland Scholastic Association, their two straight championship game appearances is a fine accomplishment that will be appreciated at another time.

Advertisement

After giving the Dons their due credit, Jim Fendryk applauded his team’s resiliency in staying the course to reach another title game.

“It’s a really, really super tight-knit group and that’s been a whole lot of reason for our success,” he said. “It’s just a shame that tonight, they didn’t bring a little more, but Loyola did a fantastic job.”

Goals: JC — Petty; LB — Klink 2, Walker

Assists: LB — Onolaja 2, Marin-Jarve

Saves: JC — Mezzadra 3; LB — Mattingly 2

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Half: LB, 1-0

Advertisement

MIAA B Conference final

St. Paul’s 2, Severn 1: The Crusaders, who moved down from the A Conference this season, ended the Admirals’ two-year reign as champions with second-half goals from JoJo Washington and Parker Hook.

Severn (10-2-4) got a goal from Michael Burns with 6:10 to play, but weren’t able to find the equalizer.

It’s the sixth B Conference crown for the Crusaders (14-2-2) and first since 2011.

MIAA C Conference final

Friends 1, Beth Tfiloh 0: Brayden Mathias scored with 1:26 left in the first half and the Quakers defense held firm to bring home the program’s first C Conference crown after winning three in the B Conference.

Senior goalie Alessandro D’Alessio made three saves for Friends (10-4-2), which finished with a 7-0-1 league mark.

Beth Tfiloh, which got seven saves from goalie Asher Polakoff, closed with a 8-2-3 record.