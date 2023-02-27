No. 4 St. Frances boys basketball outlasts No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph in OT, 78-75, for MIAA A Conference crown

St. Frances game MVP Jahnathan Lamothe, right, holds the championship plaque after the game. St. Frances defeated Mount Saint Joseph, 78-75, to win 2023 MIAA A conference basketball championship at Chesapeake Arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

When overtime arrived in Sunday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference basketball championship game, No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph and No. 4 St. Frances both had candidates capable of pushing their respective teams to the title.

St. Frances senior guard Carlton Carrington proved most up to the task.

The 6-foot-4 Pittsburgh commit scored the Panthers’ final six points in the last two minutes of the extra time, finishing with 24 overall as St. Frances claimed a 78-75 upset win over the Gaels at UMBC’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Fellow senior guard Jahnathan Lamothe played a huge role in getting the Panthers to overtime, scoring a game-high 30 points to be named player of the game. Junior forward Ben Brown played tireless defense on Mount Saint Joseph star center Amani Hansberry and hit two key 3-pointers to finish with eight points.

St. Frances (28-9), which avenged two regular-season losses to the two-time defending MIAA A Conference champions, rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit on Sunday to capture the program’s sixth tournament title and end the Gaels’ 20-game win streak.

St. Frances senior Jahnathan Lamothe, right, holds the MIAA A Conference championship plaque after the Panthers beat Mount Saint Joseph, 78-75, on Sunday at UMBC’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Lamothe, a Maryland commit, scored 30 points to be named the player of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“You dream for this moment once the season starts, and to be able to live it is just amazing,” Carrington said. “I knew I could get it accomplished. I put in the work every day and I feb. now what I can do, and my teammates trusted me to have the ball in my hands to go out and do it. We’re with each other every day and everything we do as a team is fun and energetic. We knew that if we buy into each other and just trust each other, we were going to win and we did.”

When Gaels senior point guard Ace Valentine found Hansberry (18 points) for a thunderous dunk in the final minute of the first half, the defending champions had a 40-30 advantage at the break.

No heads went down on the Panthers’ side. Instead, they opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run — Brown hitting an opening 3-pointer and Lamothe starting his 12-point frame with a rebound and coast-to-coast layup cutting the margin to 40-39 less than three minutes in.

It proved the game’s biggest momentum swing.

“I think one of the keys was — and we talked about it at halftime — was the first four minutes of the second half,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey said. “We’re talking about getting stops and extending our lead and they go on a [9-0 run], get confidence and momentum. You do a better job there and maybe get the lead up to 14 or 16, but it turned the other way.”

Mount Saint Joseph's Sean Clark, left, battles St. Frances' Tyler Jackson for the loose ball in the second quarter of Sunday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Gaels (35-4) would go on to build back a 55-49 lead after the third quarter when Tyonne Farrell, who was sensational throughout and finished with a team-high 25 points, scored inside off a feed from Hansberry.

But, again, back came the resilient Panthers. When Carrington sliced through the lane to finish a layup, they took a 57-56 lead — their first since the game’s opening minute — and they had the Gaels in comeback mode in the closing minutes.

First, Valentine tied the game for the Gaels at 67 with a 3-pointer in the right corner with 1:11 to play in regulation. After a Carrington jumper made it 69-67 with 47 seconds left, Hansberry scored and was fouled with 32 seconds left — tying the score at 69 — but he missed the free throw.

On the Panthers’ final possession in regulation, Carrington drove hard to the basket, but Hansberry blocked his potential game-winning layup with 2.3 seconds to play.

The four-minute overtime had five lead changes with Carrington’s impressive finish off a hard drive to the basket giving the Panthers a 76-75 lead with 1:01 left. On the Gaels’ ensuing possession, senior guard Austin Abrams got to the rim but was unable to finish with 24 seconds left. Carrington hit two free throws with 15 seconds remaining for a 78-75 lead that proved the final margin after Valentine’s 3-point attempt in the closing seconds was off the mark.

Mount St. Joseph's Tyonne Farrell, left, is fouled by St. Frances' Tyler Jackson in the first quarter of Sunday's game, (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“We put a lot of hours in our scout this week and our main goal was to get back at them and win a championship,” said Lamothe, a Maryland commit. “They beat us twice in the regular season — by 18 the last time — so we just wanted to get back and show we got plenty of fight in us and we’re going to do anything it takes to win.”

St. Frances coach Nick Myles was quick to praise Brown’s grinding performance on defense against Hansberry, who had 26 points and 16 rebounds in the Gaels’ 82-64 blowout win on Feb. 12.

“It’s unbelievable, man. Ben Brown played the game of his life and I’m just so happy for him,” Myles said.

As for the performance from his two Division I stars — Lamothe and Carrington — Myles said, “Legendary. St. Frances legends. They’re true St. Frances Hall of Famers — they put their stamp on that tonight.”

The teams will now prepare for next week’s three-day Baltimore Catholic League Tournament at Goucher College.

No. 3 seed St. Frances will open against six-seed Archbishop Spalding at 3 p.m. in Friday’s quarterfinal, while second-seed St. Maria Goretti takes on No. 7 Loyola Blakefield at 4:45 p.m.. Top-seed and defending champion Mount Saint Joseph will face No. 8 Calvert Hall at 6:30 p.m. and fourth-seed Mount Carmel and No. 5 John Carroll will square off at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinal games will take place at 5 and 7 p.m. with Sunday’s championship at 3 p.m.

SF — Carrington 24, Jackson 7, Lamothe 30, Downs 9, Brown 8. Totals: 28 12-14 78

MSJ — Valentine 18, Abrams 10, Farrell 25, Hansberry 18, Green 4. Totals: 28 13-19 75

Half: 40-30, MSJ