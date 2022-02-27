No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball beats No. 3 Mount Carmel, 63-60, for MIAA A Conference championship and coach Pat Clatchey’s 750th win

By the game’s end, every Mount Saint Joseph basketball player that took to the court in Sunday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game against Mount Carmel had made a significant contribution.
And in the closing minutes — with the title still up for grabs — the detail of each was magnified.
Amani Hansberry went inside for the go-ahead basket with 23 seconds left and after a defensive stop, Ace Valentine added a layup. When Austin Abrams stole an inbound pass just before the buzzer, the No. 2 Gaels finally secured a 63-60 win over the No. 3 Cougars at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena in Bel Air.
In winning its second straight MIAA A tournament title — the last coming in 2019-20 — and sixth overall, the Gaels improve to 27-5 this season with 30-year coach Pat Clatchey winning his 750th career game. Valentine and Bryson Tucker paced Mount Saint Joseph with 20 points apiece with Hansberry adding 15.
It was just enough to offset a dazzling fourth-quarter performance from Mount Carmel senior guard Deon Perry, who scored 14 of his game-high 25 points to help the Cougars (25-7) rally.
Fittingly, it was Valentine, who mostly kept Perry in check for the first three quarters, who scored the game’s final basket.
“I love the environment — championship game and it was now or never — and I just had to come out and play my hardest,” he said. “It was a great game. Mount Carmel has some great guys over there, but we just got the better of them today and won.”
Until the game’s final minute, the Gaels led throughout the second quarter but were never able to shake the Cougars despite Perry only scoring 11 points going into the fourth quarter.
Trailing 42-38 going into the fourth, Perry started relentlessly attacking the basket with success. His drive with 3:30 to play cut the Gaels lead to 52-51.
The rest of the way, both teams were able to respond with big plays — the Gaels doing it a couple more times.
Valentine answered Perry’s basket with a 3-pointer. Mount Carmel forward Mitchell Kalu had a thunderous dunk and was fouled to convert a 3-point play. Mount Saint Joe’s emerging sophomore Tyonne Farrell took a charge on Perry.
After Tucker’s second straight jumper put the Gaels ahead, 59-56, with 2:20 to play, Perry got in the paint for a short jumper and then Andrew Dixon (12 points) converted a long outlet pass to give the Cougars their first lead of the second half at 60-59 with 48 seconds left.
A patient possession followed with Hansberry getting position inside to finish a layup that gave the Gaels the lead for good.
“We tell our guys sometimes you’re just going to have to keep playing. They’re going to make big plays and don’t blink, don’t flinch,” said Clatchey, who is now 750-251 in his career. “They’re a good team and they’re going to make good plays. ... We just found a way and that’s what championship teams do.”
Added Valentine: “It feels great because we’ve worked all season for this. It was just building up to this all through the season. We know our goal is to win championships and we got this one.”
Perry, who averaged 29 points in the Cougars’ three playoff games, appeared primed to get the Cougars over the hump in his strong fourth quarter. But the Gaels weren’t having it.
“We fought to the end of the game,” he said. “They went on runs, we went on runs and then we just came up a little short at the end.”
The first half featured runs from both teams with Mount Saint Joe enjoying the bigger one in the second quarter.
Mount Carmel got six first-quarter points from Luke Bamgboye to take a 19-12 lead after one.
But the Gaels responded with 10 straight points in the midst of the second — Farrell’s back-to-back blocked shots leading to a fast-break basket and then a 3-pointer from Valentine to help provide a 31-26 halftime lead.
“It was a well-played game both ways,” said Mount Carmel coach Trevor Quinn. “Pat is a great coach, Bryson really showed what he’s capable of and Hansberry and Ace really had good games. It was just a high-level game with two good teams competing against each other.”
The tournament opened with a wild quarterfinal round on Wednesday that featured two thrilling one-point games. Mount Carmel jumped out to a 35-10 against visiting Loyola Blakefield and then ended up rallying late for a 78-77 win on a basket from Perry with two seconds left. Gilman pulled off a stunning upset at top seed St. Frances, recovering from a 21-point halftime deficit to win, 70-69.
The teams will next turn their attention on the 51st Baltimore Catholic League tournament with each earning home games in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Mount Saint Joseph, seeded second, will host Loyola Blakefield, while fourth-seeded Mount Carmel hosts Archbishop Spalding.
MC: Perry 25, Kalu 3, Dixon 12, Williams 3, Mordi 7, Bamgboye 8, Reid 2. Totals: 26 5-6 60
MSJ: Abrams 4, Hansberry 15, Tucker 20, Valentine 20, Farrell 4. Totals: 27 5-8 63
Half: MSJ, 31-26
Concordia Prep wins C Conference crown
Freshman forward Christian Okenkpa scored a game-high 28 points and senior guard Josh Pouncey added 16 as the Saints pulled away in the fourth quarter to capture the program’s first conference championship with a 72-53 win over Park in the MIAA C Conference final.
Concordia Prep, which finished in first place in the regular season with an 11-1 mark, closed with eight straight wins to close with a 15-8 overall mark. The Saints started four freshmen in the win.
“This means a lot,” said Pouncey. “They had their runs, but our runs were more long-lasting. I knew that as long as I kept my guys in check emotionally and physically, we would be able to beat them.”
Second-seeded Park, which split two games against the Eagles in the regular season, finished with a 12-3 mark. The Bruins got a team-high 15 points from junior center Paul Rogers.