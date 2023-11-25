No. 12 Mervo football reaches Class 4A-3A state title game with 6-0 semifinal win at No. 8 Perry Hall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Perry Hall Gators walk to the field to battle the Mervo Mustangs during the Class 4A-3A state football semifinal at Perry Hall High's Albert D. Miller Stadium Friday Nov. 24, 2023. The Mustangs kicked the Gators from contention, 6-0, earning a trip to the championship at the Naval Academy. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Well into the fourth quarter of its Class 4A-3A state football semifinal game at Perry Hall, Mervo was still looking for that one splash play on offense.

The Mustangs defense was holding firm, but so were the host Gators, whose relentless pass rush constantly hassled senior quarterback Raymond Moore.

Just a little bit of time in the pocket is all Moore needed.

And, finally, with 7:52 to play in a scoreless game, that time came.

On second-and-20 at the 27, Moore connected with wide receiver De’sean Thorton 30 yards down the middle of the field and the senior wide receiver ran it the rest of the way for a 73-yard touchdown that was the only score as No. 12 Mervo claimed a 6-0 win over the No. 8 Gators.

Eliminated by Perry Hall, 7-6, in last year’s region playoffs, the Mustangs (12-1) earned redemption and their reward is a chance at the program’s second state title in three years. The Gators, who enjoyed a perfect regular season and a Baltimore County championship, closed their season with a 12-1 mark.

Mervo wide receiver De'sean Thornton (4) celebrates his touchdown against Perry Hall with wide receiver Justin Davaughn (8) and tackle JoJo Harris (56) during the Class 4A-3A state semifinal Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mervo will meet North Point — a 28-7 win over Blake in Friday’s other semifinal — in the championship game next week at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The title games for the six classifications will take place Thursday through Saturday with no specific dates and times set.

An incredibly collective effort on defense and the sudden Moore-to-Thorton strike has the Mustangs playing on the season’s final day.

“I just trusted my guys. I believed we were going to win and kept telling them we were going to win,” Moore said. “They believed in me and they gave me the time to make that throw — that was all them. I just love my team and we got one more to go.”

In last year’s game, Perry Hall scored a touchdown on its opening drive and advanced when Mervo was unable to convert a 2-point play following its touchdown. On Friday, up until the Mustangs’ big throw, neither team was able to close out drives with the defenses making all the big plays.

In the first quarter, the Gators started on the Mustangs’ 37 after a botched punt. They would get one first down and then Mervo safety Terrance Couser intercepted quarterback Da’Shaun Conway on fourth down.

In the second quarter, fueled by a 37-yard run from Bobby Johnson and pass interference call, the Mustangs had a first down at the Gators’ 12 only to lose ground before Corey Costner intercepted Moore’s fourth-down throw.

Mervo running back Bobby Johnson cuts between Perry Hall cornerback Ni'Sean Thornton (14) and linebacker Noah Williams (2). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

And after the Mustangs defense got the ball back on the next play on an interception by Tre Henley at the Perry Hall 28, a holding penalty and sack keyed yet another defensive stop.

After a quiet third quarter, the Mustangs provided the only offensive fireworks with Thorton wide-open on a broken defensive play from the Gators defense.

“I was wide-open and grabbed it and just ran for a touchdown. It was easy man. This feels so good. feels so good. This is something we’ve been waiting for all season,” he said.

On the Gators’ ensuing drive, the Mustangs surrendered one first down before forcing a punt with 4:30 to play. Led by Johnson’s running, they had a drive that chewed up close to four minutes before the Gators got the ball back at their 25 with 32 seconds and no timeouts left. They reached the 46 before time ran out on their breakthrough season.

“The season is something to really be proud of. We set out with three goals — county championship, region championship and state championship — and we got two of the three,” Perry Hall coach Ryan Pittillo said. “This one definitely hurts. It’s a game we wanted really bad and it was a game we thought we were well prepared for. Just two good teams.”

Mervo coach Patrick Nixon is banking on the resolve his Mustangs showed in the emotional, grinding road win has them prepared for next week’s championship.

“I literally prayed and prayed for this opportunity for us to not only get back to this point, but to play Perry Hall. Them beating us last year was definitely hard on us,” he said. “Our guys were so resilient. They fought, they fought, they fought and stayed positive even when we didn’t look good and I’m proud of them.”

He had major props to the defense.

“The whole defensive front — Tayjon Wilkerson, Tre Henley, Kenny Ford, Zyion Backmon, Jabriel McDonald. The entire defense just played phenomenal,” he said. “They followed the game plan to a T and I’m just extremely proud of how they played, how they finished the game and just didn’t break.”