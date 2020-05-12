Mervo running back Kyle Parker is ‘up next’ in leadership role for state semifinalist

“I’d say that [he has] determination, he’s a leader, a fighter — someone who wants to make it,” Lakeisha said. “I’ve seen progress in Kyle. He’s had letdowns — not having his dad in his life, he’s just determined to be a better person than how he’s been treated as far as his dad not being in the family. I’ve seen him be more responsible instead of getting angry at his teammates if someone does something wrong. He’ll [just] take it out on the field.