Mervo running back Kyle Parker is ‘up next’ in leadership role for state semifinalist

Sophomore running back Kyle Parker is ready to step into a big leadership role for the Mervo football team that went 13-1 last season and reached the Class 3A state semifinals.
Linemen Kamar Missouri and Kennedy Johnson, linebacker Jaquan Pitts, tight end/defensive end Da’Quan Harris, running back Nayshin Simmons and quarterback Kelin Kimbrough all made big contributions for the Mustangs. However, they will all be departing after their senior seasons.
Parker knows that he can fill their shoes as a leader going into his junior season. He’s “up next.”
“Right now, I’m trying to get more recruits up here — more players, more kids so that we can win this championship,” Parker said. “Second, by next year I want to get more [college scholarship] offers and send my film out and try to keep up with my grades and everything. I’m just going to talk them into playing as a team.
“I see last year like, the only reason that we didn’t make the push for the state championship is that we didn’t all play as a team. If we had played like a team from the beginning [of a state semifinal loss to Linganore], we would’ve been in the state championship. Therefore, I’m going to get in their heads from the start to work as a team and play together.”
His will to make his team better and to make a name for himself stems from the upbringing he’s received from his mother, Lakeisha Parker. She is a traffic enforcement officer and has been there every step of his football career.
Kyle played with the Parkville Patriots and the Shutdown Stallions in Baltimore. He took home the Most Valuable Player award most seasons and was known as the go-to player. His mother has seen his growth as a player and person, but she said that his personality hasn’t changed.
“I’d say that [he has] determination, he’s a leader, a fighter — someone who wants to make it,” Lakeisha said. “I’ve seen progress in Kyle. He’s had letdowns — not having his dad in his life, he’s just determined to be a better person than how he’s been treated as far as his dad not being in the family. I’ve seen him be more responsible instead of getting angry at his teammates if someone does something wrong. He’ll [just] take it out on the field.
“He tries to set goals for himself to do better. Kyle has always been a go-getter when it comes down to football. He’s always been that one that they’ll go to for anything. Whether that’s offense or defense, Kyle will always be that guy.”
Parker isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop him from his ultimate goal of getting recruited to a Football Bowl Subdivision school. He understands that many people will continue to grind during the dog days of quarantine and sculpt their craft. He must do the same.
“I’ve been working out on the field, working on some route-running and trying to get to do some push-ups in the house,” Parker said. “My mother has a treadmill. So, I’m still running on the treadmill to keep my body right and things like that. It’s so that I can get recruited more, get faster, get bigger — just waiting for that weight room, that’s really it.”
One would think that his on-field production at Maryland’s 3A level against tough opponents would garner more interest from colleges. At the moment, Lincoln University, a Division II historically black school located in Pennsylvania, and Wingate, a Division II Baptist school in North Carolina, have had the most interest.
He still has two seasons to prove his ability as a player and a leader to potential college programs. After the sour taste of defeat in the state playoffs, Parker heard poignant words from coach Patrick Nixon — “The next season starts.”
“We’re all getting ready for next season," Parker said. "I’m currently helping Coach Nixon get kids and recruits up here. To prepare for next year, the coronavirus is controlling that right no. So, you can’t really do anything. We do have scheduled meetings on the phone — we went over the offensive install earlier. We’re trying to overcome the coronavirus and get ready for next season and win the championship.”