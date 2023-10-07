Fights bring early end to Mervo football’s 20-0 win over Forest Park

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A defensive grind between a pair of unbeaten Baltimore City football teams at Under Armour Stadium ended abruptly Friday night.

After Mervo battled with Forest Park for the better part of three-and-a-half quarters, the Mustangs scored a pair of late touchdowns to take a commanding 20-0 lead with about eight minutes to play in the game. On the ensuing kickoff, a scuffle broke out on the field and both sidelines partially cleared as officials and coaches worked to separate the players amidst clearly rising emotions.

Around the same time, fights also broke out outside the stadium as fans began to stream out early with the result seemingly a foregone conclusion. With a lot of commotion, and after an extended huddle with the coaches and officials, the Forest Park coaching staff elected to call the game, sending Mervo home with a 20-0 win.

Security escorted the teams off the field in the aftermath and coaches could not be reached for comment immediately after the conclusion of the game. Administrators present at the neutral-site game refused to comment.

It was a dicey finish to an otherwise tightly contested game between Mervo and Forest Park, who both entered with 5-0 records. Mervo had given up just seven points in its previous four games, while the Foresters had surrendered just six points all season. As expected with two of the state’s best defenses on the field, a war of attrition ensued, with each yard gained proving to be a momentous battle.

When all was said and done, it was Mervo that made the more explosive plays. Largely sparked by the arm of quarterback Ray Moore and the bruising running of back Bobby Johnson, the Mustangs engineered a scoring drive in each half. After a second-half touchdown gave Mervo some breathing room, the defense, a dominant force all night, came through with a pick-six from Kamari Williams that pushed the Mustang advantage to 20 points. That proved to be the final play from scrimmage, as the scuffles broke out on the ensuing kickoff.

Moore finished 5-for-7 for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs. Johnson’s bruising running netted 73 yards on 10 carries. Abraham Tarley caught a pair of passes for 70 yards, while Zyon Wright and Justin DeVaughn notched touchdown receptions. Defensively, the Mustangs held Forest Park to just 28 yards of offense, a total kept low because of several negative plays.

Forest Park forced two fumbles in the first half but did nothing offensively off the turnovers. Late in the first quarter, a short punt gave Mervo the ball at the Forest Park 40-yard line. The Mustangs fed Johnson and the senior gashed the Foresters defense repeatedly, ripping off gains of 20 and 10 yards. On third-and-goal from the 13, Moore delivered a high pass across the middle of the end zone. DeVaughn, a state champion long jumper, elevated and high-pointed the ball, snatching it out of the air and surviving a big hit on his way to the ground. The highlight-reel reception was good for the first half’s only score and a 6-0 Mervo lead.

Forest Park moved the ball occasionally in the first half, but self-inflicted wounds continued to haunt the Foresters. Procedural penalties consistently set Forest Park back, as did a fumbled snap. Their best chance to score came at the end of the first half, after a Mervo fumble gifted the Foresters prime field position at their own 48-yard line. Senior quarterback Shannon Clifton attempted to spark the offense with an 18-yard scramble on third down, their most explosive play of the half.

However, Mervo’s defense stiffened and Lindsey Tankford came up with two clutch plays to stifle the Foresters. First, Tankford tracked back for a huge pass breakup on third down on a would-be touchdown pass. Then, on fourth down, Tankford made the tackle on a screen pass that stopped Forest Park 3 yards short of the line to gain.

In the abbreviated second half, it was more of the same. After a day of mistake-filled and stagnant offense, Mervo delivered a signature moment, driving 92 yards on 10 plays. Johnson did the tough work early, getting the Mustangs out of the shadow of their end zone. He carried the ball six times on the drive for 39 yards. The big play came via the Moore-Tarley connection, as the pair linked up for a 31-yard gain that brought the Mustangs into the red zone.

A few plays later, Mervo called a perfect play on fourth down with Wright running a wheel route out of the backfield and getting wide-open. He collected the pass from Moore and waltzed into the end zone for a 12-0 Mervo lead.

Both teams play big games next weekend with the Foresters facing off against unbeaten Carver Vo-Tech and Mervo battling Dunbar, the defending 2A/1A state champion.