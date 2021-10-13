Mervo senior Elijah Gorham, who died after game injury, remembered for his passion for family, football and life

Everybody associated with Mervo football knew who wore No. 7 on the field. It was Elijah Gorham, and the wide receiver took great pride in that fact.
The 17-year-old senior loved his family and friends, thrived in the classroom and developed a special interest in photography. But football was his true passion. He loved the grinding preparation — the practice time, film study, working out on his own — and he loved knowing that when game day arrived, he had done everything in his power to be the best he could be to help bring home a win for the Mustangs.
Injured during a game on Sept. 18 in which he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Gorham died Monday at Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The Maryland medical examiner’s office said he died of cardiac arrest, multisystem organ failure and a traumatic brain injury.
“He was always smiling, happy, fun and an always-on-the-go young man. That never changed,” said his mother, Shantres Shaw. “Since he was 3 years old, he always had a football in his hand. Since his big brother played football, that’s the first thing Elijah did. He would put on shoulder pads and always said he wanted to play football and never stopped. I was excited for him because he loved it and had a passion for it.”
Elijah Ian Ira Gorham, the son of James L. Gorham, a security supervisor at Family Recovery Program in Baltimore, and Shantres Shaw, a scheduling specialist at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, was born Dec. 22, 2003, and raised in northeast Baltimore.
After attending Reginald Lewis High his freshman year, Gorham, a B student, transferred to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School as a sophomore and played on the junior varsity football team before moving to varsity this season. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Mervo will honor him with a candlelight vigil on the football field.
Even at 8 years old, Gorham was fiercely independent, his father said. Back then, the Leith Walk Elementary student approached him with a proposition.
”He said: ‘Dad, you ain’t got to come pick me up no more. Some of the kids live down on Kirk Avenue. I can catch the bus to the barbershop.’”
His father, who worked at Brown Barber Shop on Greenmount Avenue at the time, was uneasy about the idea, but eventually relented.
”So he caught that bus that Friday. And he did everything I said. He came straight to the barbershop. That started something, so after that, then he wanted to catch the bus home from school every day,” Gorham said.
The younger Gorham grew up among the barber’s chairs, listening to the pastors, teachers, judges and who came through for a cut. After school, he’d sit in the back with his homework, then he’d wander over to the Greenmount Recreation Center across the street.
“With that barbershop and that rec center, he was on Greenmount Avenue almost all his life,” the elder Gorham said.
”He wasn’t even old enough to come in the rec, and he wanted to come,” said Terri Fulp, the former director of the center, who retired last year.
She remembers him running up to her car as soon as she arrived at the center for the day — or just as she was turning the key to the front door. As he got older, he’d always lend a helping hand.
”He worked across the street at the summer camp,” Fulp said. “But he would come 7 o’clock in the morning and help us unload the milk, put the lunches in the refrigerator, put the juices in the refrigerator.”
Gorham would stay late to help clean up, and sometimes Fulp would give him a ride home.
”He loved the rec. He didn’t want to come home sometimes,” his father said with a laugh.
One day at the center, Gorham even received an autographed ball from Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos.
”He cherished that football,” Fulp said. “He was like: ‘I’m gonna get to autograph a football one day.’”
In his senior year at Mervo, Gorham was looking at college programs. He was thinking about Maryland, Morgan State, Towson, but one school was his favorite — Louisiana State University.
”I never wanted him to leave home but I know one day he’d have to,” his father said.
Gorham was charismatic off the field and electric on it — selfless and supportive throughout his life.
“Elijah was more than an athlete. A lot of educators talk about how kids are good kids — Elijah was a good kid through and through,” said Mervo coach Patrick Nixon. “He’s a kid that no matter how rough my days were, I could always count on Elijah to ask how my day was going. He was an all-around good kid, had a beautiful smile, big personality and those are things I’ll remember more than him being an athlete.”
When he was set to turn 16, Gorham asked his mother for a special birthday gift and soon after, his passion for football had company.
“He said, ‘Ma, I want to take pictures, can you get me a camera for my birthday?’ and I did,” Miss Shaw said. “He was very excited when he got it and went right outside and started taking pictures.”
With money earned from his part-time jobs — Gorham worked at Old Navy, HomeGoods and cut lawns — he bought an upgraded camera, invested in other necessities including business cards and created his own photography business named Seven Shots Photo. He shot portraits, sports photos and dance groups, among other assignments.
“He did amazing. People started booking him everywhere,” said Miss Shaw.
Gorham loved being around his family and his neighbors.
“I never had to worry about him missing his curfew. I didn’t have to worry about going to the police department,” his mother said. “He was respectful to his elders. He loved his grandfather, his siblings, he loved his nieces and nephews, he loved his neighbors and would always help them. Miss Erma would make him cookies all the time. Everybody knew Elijah was on his way to school or practice with his backpack.”
Many conversations about Gorham always circle back to his love for football.
“It was exciting for me to watch him play,” said his mother. “If he tapped his foot, I would tap my foot because I knew he was ready to catch the ball. I was at all his games and I knew how he moved. He was so energetic and so in-tune with the game.”
Just before his injury on Sept. 18, he had the fans in the stands buzzing when he ran a kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown.
“He’s very electric and he loved playing football,” said his brother, Donta Allen. “He played football his whole life. I’m his older brother and played football before him and he used to always put on all my equipment. After I got done at practice, he would put on my equipment and want to play, like literally. We could watch football for hours.”
Plans for a memorial service are still incomplete.
In addition to his parents and brother, Gorham is survived by another brother, Antoine Gorham of Baltimore; three sisters, Shannon Commodore, Dayjah Allen and Lashawande Gorham, all of Baltimore; five nephews and two nieces.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.