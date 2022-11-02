‘This is you’: Mervo football coach Patrick Nixon’s unwavering dedication leads Mustangs through tragedy

Mervo football coach Patrick Nixon woke up Sept. 2 excited about the day in front of him.

For the 12-year coach, it wasn’t a typical season opener for his defending Class 4A/3A state champion Mustangs. Those are gone forever after last year’s death of beloved player Elijah Gorham.

The plan that day was to honor Gorham, who died three weeks after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a game last September, with the unveiling of a mural at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School’s stadium depicting the late wide receiver. Nixon was optimistic to see how his team would stack up against Baltimore City rival Edmondson-Westside High School.

Instead, the Mustangs family was left to confront another tragedy.

A 44-year-old native of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Nixon was one of the first adults on the horrific scene outside the school that afternoon, finding junior running back Jeremiah Brogden shot and killed less than an hour before the opening kickoff.

As the leader of the football program and a strong voice within the school, Nixon tries to find the words to guide his players through such an emotional time. How does he put on a brave face while hurting so deeply inside?

“This is it. This is our thing,” he said during a recent practice, pointing to his players and coaching staff with a small tear resting at the top of his cheek. “For both tragedies, it’s not ‘moving on’ — those aren’t the words — ‘keeping on’ are the words. Keeping on has been our only way with football, getting out here to practice every day and pushing, just pushing hard.”

Mervo football coach Patrick Nixon, right, counts off his players before the team's regular-season finale on Thursday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Through all the heartache and challenges, Nixon knows he ended up at Mervo for a reason.

A 2001 graduate of Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, where he played linebacker, Nixon moved to Baltimore with a former girlfriend. Always wanting to be an educator — he’s also a physical education teacher and the school’s athletic director — he started his career at Carver Vocational-Technical High School in West Baltimore and made two other stops before finding his way to Mervo in 2010.

After inheriting a program that had little success, he shook off all the naysayers and methodically built a winner. The past year has brought the program its ultimate high and devastating lows. It’s also built a resilient bond.

“I said to him, ‘Listen, man, it seems like you work very good against adversity, and sometimes there’s a cloud over the program and it’s like, why can’t we get a break?’” said assistant coach Tavon Smith, who has been with the program for six years. “I told him, ‘This is you. This might be who you are and you’ve been assigned to help push people through tough times. So you may feel like you need a break and ask why everything keeps coming at us like this, but it’s for you. It’s your battle and all the adversity around us is to help build up the kids, the coaches and the community.”

After Gorham’s death, an outpouring of love came for the 17-year-old who had impacted so many lives. In dedicating their season to their late teammate, the Mustangs wanted to do something special. So they set their sights on a state championship.

Mervo football coach Patrick Nixon, center, huddles with players after the team's regular-season finale on Thursday. The Mustangs will seek to defend their Class 4A/3A state championship when the playoffs begin Friday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

With attentive care and patience, Nixon helped guide a resilient group. After consecutive trips to the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019, the Mustangs finally reached the championship game. Before that final game, Nixon didn’t have to say much more to his players.

A nervous start led to a 13-0 first-quarter deficit against Dundalk High School, but the Mustangs rallied for a 22-13 win for the program’s first state crown.

With Gorham’s mother, Shantres Shaw, front and center holding the championship plaque, the Mustangs gathered around and signaled No. 7 to honor their late teammate’s jersey number.

“We did it for our brother,” receiver Deandre Ferguson said after the game.

“It was amazing,” said Nixon, whose Mustangs finished last season 11-1. “I remember being on the sideline with Coach Tavon watching the clock tick down. The journey had been so long, so initially I was reflecting on Elijah. Of course, Elijah’s mom was on the sideline and I saw all the ‘7 Strong’ T-shirts and hats. I talked to Elijah throughout that game, just asking him to cover us and bless us and look over his brothers.”

Dunbar High School coach Lawrence Smith, whose Class 1A champion Poets handed the Mustangs their only loss last season in the game Gorham was injured, respects the consistent resilience Nixon has displayed.

“When you’re talking about losing a player on the field, when you’re talking about having a player murdered at the school and then you still have to address 100 young men in the program and tell them that we can still push forward, we can still keep going — not too many coaches I know could handle what coach Nixon is dealing with right now,” Smith said. “To keep the young men focused and understanding, and tell them that we’re going to get through this isn’t easy.”

Mervo football coach Patrick Nixon, right, pats a player on the helmet during the team's regular-season finale on Thursday. “Throughout everything, he was there for us step by step, basically by our side the whole way through," senior cornerback Janard Lockhardt said. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

A great coach. A great mentor. A father figure. One by one, Mervo senior cornerback Janard Lockhardt checks them off when asked about his football coach. For Lockhardt and his teammates, it isn’t just Nixon’s unwavering response to every obstacle, but his mere presence every day.

He’s at school before they arrive and still there after they leave. For the Mustangs, that constant is a needed comfort.

“That’s what shows me right there that he is more than a coach to us,” Lockhardt said. “Throughout everything, he was there for us step by step, basically by our side the whole way through. Some coaches, they just care about football and winning. But when you got a coach like we got — that actually cares about you and thinks it’s more about football — he shows it’s about us, the program and developing life skills.”

On Oct. 27, the Mustangs closed the regular season with a 72-0 win over Lewis to finish with a 5-3 mark. At 6 p.m. Friday, the Mustangs host Catonsville in a Class 4A/3A North Region playoff opener to begin their championship defense.

They’ve made it through tough times and welcome the challenge.

“Just the way Coach Nixon is as our leader, he showed so much strength, we had no choice but to follow,” said assistant coach Aron Deshazo, who joined the program when Nixon took over. “These kids deserve everything we have to offer them and they’ve rallied with us. It’s tough emotionally losing a teammate last year and losing a teammate this year and then having to compete. But we have a great leader, great coaches and great kids and we’re resilient.”