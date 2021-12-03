‘We did it for our brother’: Honoring late teammate Elijah Gorham, No. 9 Mervo football beats No. 6 Dundalk, 22-13, in Class 4A/3A final for first state title

Dundalk added to its lead on the next series. After taking over at their own 46, the Owls used a seven-play drive to expand the lead to 13-0 with 3:57 left in the quarter. The biggest play was a 20-yard pass from quarterback Calvin Stokes to Marcus Nicholson on fourth-and-5 to move the ball to the Mervo 1. Stokes scored on the next play.