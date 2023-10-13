Dunbar football’s running game carries the offense; Poets hold off Mervo rally for 20-18 win.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mervo Mustangs quarterback Raymond Moore is surrounded by Dunbar Poets defenders as defensive lineman Jabari Torbit (30) stops him from scoring a two point conversion during varsity football game at Poly/Western. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

City rivals Dunbar and Mervo both came to play in front of a packed audience Thursday at Poly and engaged in a thrilling defensive battle. The Poets triumphed in the clash of unbeaten teams, 20-18.

Dunbar, two-time defending Class 2A/1A state champions and defending Baltimore City champs, came in winners of five in a row, outscoring those opponents, 212-6. Its defense was aggressive from the start, but ultimately fell behind, 6-0.

Dunbar’s had to rely on its running game because the Poets struggled to get yards in the passing game early. Quarterback Savion Witherspoon had trouble connecting with his receivers, but was effective running the ball.

Witherspoon had three carries for 50 yards and a touchdown, while junior running back Cole Floyd had 12 carries for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown. The Poets also got big runs from senior running back Deshawn Parks, who broke quite a few tackles while running with a chip on his shoulder.

“A lot of people doubted me because I messed my knee up,” Parks said. “So I had to grow up, play through it and that is what I had to do for my team.”

Parks had six carries for 98 yards and a touchdown run in which he broke two tackles on his way to the end zone. His score early in the second quarter tied the game at 6.

Parks’ score gave Dunbar a momentum boost. They tacked on two more touchdowns while the defense shut down Mervo’s offense until the fourth quarter.

Dunbar’s defense also forced some key turnovers in big moments. One of those came in the third quarter.

Dunbar’s defensive front put pressure on Mervo’s quarterback which caused a fumble. Dunbar recovered and took over in good field position. Floyd capped off the ensuing drive with a touchdown that made it 20-6.

Dunbar running back Deshawn Parks escapes Mervo's Zyon Wright on a run during Thursday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

While the Poets defense played big in the middle quarters, Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith realizes that his defense should not have given up 12 points in the fourth quarter.

“We actually gave up too much,” Smith said. “So you know, we got to go work and tighten some things up and make sure that we are much sharper in our next game.”

With 2:11 in the fourth quarter, Mervo scored a touchdown that scared the Dunbar portion of the crowd, pulling within two. Mervo had a two-point conversion attempt that could’ve sent the game to overtime. However, Dunbar held and proceeded to run out the clock.

“We need to have more awareness and better tackling and knowing our assignments,” Smith said describing the improvements he wants to see his team make. “We had a whole lot of missed assignments today and we are going to make sure we clean them up.”