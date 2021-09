Dunbar football rallies for 48-46 OT win against Baltimore City rival Mervo; Mustangs player taken to hospital

The game, which lasted four hours, was delayed for nearly an hour when Mervo wide receiver Elijah Gorham was sidelined with an injury and taken to an area hospital via ambulance. In the closing minutes of the third quarter, he landed hard trying to make a catch in the end zone and stayed down along the sideline for nearly 45 minutes. More than an hour after the game, Mervo coach Patrick Dixon said Gorham was in surgery, unsure of the cause of the injury.