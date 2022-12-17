Mercy soccer coach Doug Pryor, who led Magic to first IAAM A Conference title, steps down after 13 seasons

Mercy soccer coach Doug Pryor, who guided the No. 1 Magic to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship this season, announced Friday he is stepping down after 13 years.

In claiming the program’s first championship — capped by a 1-0 win over four-time defending champion McDonogh in the title game — the Magic (16-1) went undefeated in the area’s deepest league and finished with 13 straight wins.

The Magic outscored their 17 opponents by a 45-8 margin. Pryor, who was named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Coach of the Year, finishes his career with a 127-51 mark.

Mercy forward Payton Schenning headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun girls soccer All-Metro teams as Player of the Year https://t.co/YzvlDYxx7o — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) December 14, 2022

The program came a long way in Pryor’s time and he was appreciative of the opportunity given by the school. He got the chance to coach his daughter, Alex, early in his career. The team went from playing on a small grass field to a state of the art stadium on campus that annually hosts one of the area’s most competitive showcase tournaments.

“It was fun and a good time. From where we started to losing to McDonogh and Spalding 10-, 11-, 12-0 back then to beating them this year was a big step forward,” he said.

Mercy soccer coach Doug Pryor talks with his team during halftime of a game against John Carroll on Oct. 19. Pryor, who guided the No. 1 Magic to their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship this season, announced Friday he is stepping down after 13 years. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Led by All-Metro Player of the Year Payton Schenning and strong leadership from captains Bella Wojcik and Allie Petryzsak, the Magic were able to put it all together in impressive fashion this season.

“It was a fun year — we did a ton of stuff off the field and we just chipped away at it,” Pryor said. “It was a fun group and a cool way to end, kind of like a storybook ending.”

Mercy athletic director Nick Gill, who served as Pryor’s assistant the past three seasons, will take over as head coach.

“Doug help moved Mercy’s soccer program forward during his 13 years here,” Gill said. “He had many strong seasons, but his last season was an absolute masterclass which ended with a historic win in the IAAM [A] championship game, bringing Mercy its first championship.”