No. 4 Mercy soccer has the magic touch, upsetting McDonogh, nation’s top-ranked team

As the second-half minutes seemed to be going by quicker and quicker for the Eagles, who did all they could to score, it simply wasn’t meant to be after a slow start to the first half and most chances not hitting the mark in the second. Their best chance to tie came with 14 minutes left when Kemper Robinson put a shot on goal from the right side that was turned away by McDermott and then the rebound try in front by Kalli Wethern was cleared by a defender.