Milan Brown leads Mercy basketball to 77-40 win over Maryvale Prep in second edition of ‘The Classic’

Mercy Magic guard Anabelle Hafner (21) carries the trophy as teammates run to the student section to celebrate during The Classic, a girls basketball rivalry game that Mercy won against the Maryvale Prep Lions, 77-40, at Towson University Friday., Jan. 27, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

For Milan Brown, “The Classic” turned into a classic night.

The sophomore took over the game in the third quarter, scoring eight of her game-high 14 points to propel Mercy basketball to a 77-40 win over Maryvale Prep in the second edition of “The Classic” before an estimated 2,000 at Towson University’s SECU Arena.

“The Classic” took the place of “The Game,” which was played for 54 years between Mercy and the now-shuttered Institute of Notre Dame. When that school closed, Maryvale Prep stepped in as the opponent.

The game has a legacy, and Brown used it to add to her own.

“In the first quarter I wasn’t feeling it too well, but in the third quarter I got it going and we could run the lead up to what it was,” Brown said. “Coach told us [at halftime] that we are in the [IAAM] A Conference, and we needed to show that in the second half.”

Sophie Kelly led Maryvale with 13 points.

The Magic led wire-to-wire, but Maryvale managed to make it interesting in the first quarter.

The Magic took the early lead, using three straight layups by Megan Droney to go up 6-0 just 1:05 into the game. Maryvale went on a run of its own, using five points — a 3-pointer and a jumper — by Maggie Birkle to propel a 6-1 run to cut the lead to 7-6 with 5:15 left in the first quarter.

From that point on, it was all Mercy for the rest of the quarter. The Magic got six points each from Lauren Panageotou and Myah Hazelton to go on a 19-9 run of their own to take a 26-13 lead just before the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lions used a 3-pointer by Birkle to cut the lead to six, 28-22, but Mercy outscored Maryvale 10-4 the rest of the quarter to take a 38-26 lead at halftime.

To say the third quarter belonged to Mercy would be an understatement. The Magic turned up the defensive pressure and forced several turnovers, and Brown took advantage. The Magic went on a 18-3 run in the quarter to put the game away.

Mercy guard Milan Brown (0) powers past Maryvale Prep's Cayden Reese (23) for a layup during "The Classic" at Towson University's SECU Arena on Friday night. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“We did a much better job in the second half of locating open players and easy baskets,” said Mercy’s George Panageotou, who got his first taste as head coach in the rivalry after serving as a Magic assistant. “This is great. I mean what else could you want? A packed house, very loud house, great emotion. It’s a player’s and coach’s dream.”

Maryvale senior Amari Moore has seen the rivalry from many sides. As a freshman, she was on junior varsity at IND the last year it was open. On Friday, she played in the game for Maryvale and scored nine points.

“I just think it’s cool to see how a tradition can be so memorable for one school, and then just have another school adopt that tradition and then have that same atmosphere and still be special,” Moore said. “Although the score didn’t reflect it, I think we came in and did everything we came in to do. We came in focused and poised. I think we carried out our mission tonight.”

Mercy 77, Maryvale Prep 40

MERCY – Carroll 10, Panageotou 9, Betley 4, Hafner 7, Hazleton 10, Jefferon 8, Brown 14, List 15, Stachoski 2. Totals: 30 13-10 77.

MP – Kelly 13, Croney 6, Moore 9, McCormick 3, Urban 2, Marquette 4, Reese 2, Norton 1. Totals: 10 15-17 40.

Halftime: Mercy, 38-26.