A new tradition: Mercy basketball beats Maryvale, 62-40, in first edition of ‘The Classic’

Tradition is an important part of high school, and an important part of life. So is the ability to improvise.
That improvisation was on full display Friday night at Towson University’s SECU Arena, where Mercy basketball defeated Maryvale, 62-40, before a large crowd in the first edition of “The Classic.”
Freshman Milan Brown led Mercy with 21 points.
“The Classic” takes the place of the “The Game,” which was played annually between Mercy and the Institute of Notre Dame for 54 years. IND closed its doors in 2020, but after a year break because of the pandemic, Mercy and Maryvale are hoping to start a new tradition.
“I was heartbroken [when I heard IND was closing],” said Mary Beth Lennon, Mercy’s president. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. Then last fall, we got the idea that maybe we could partner with another private girl’s school. We thought of Maryvale because they were similar in size. We asked them, and they accepted.”
When asked how the first game compared with the IND rivalry, Lennon thought for a minute before answering.
“There is no comparison. I don’t really think it’s fair to compare,” she said. “We will always treasure the memories we built with IND, and we wanted to honor that by naming the trophy for this game after a 1962 Alumnae of IND. It’s named after Rita Sloan Berndt, who played at the school and was a neuroscientist and a community activist. We wanted to honor past traditions, but we also wanted to build a new one.”
The game was secondary to what the night meant for the participants. Mercy (22-1) got the lead early and never relinquished it. Maryvale (5-15) struggled mightily in the first half but played better in the second, scoring 30 of its 40 points after the break. The Lions trailed by 18 at the half, 28-10, and could never get any closer.
“We won our conference earlier in the week, but we knew we couldn’t let down. Our crowd was amazing, and so was the whole atmosphere,” Brown said. “This is really incredible for girls basketball. There are boys games that wish they had an atmosphere like this.”
Even with the result, the evening was not lost on Maryvale senior Annabelle Jackson. The senior scored 10 points to lead the Lions.
Jackson said she’d attended a few of the Mercy-IND games, but she never dreamed she’s get to play in a game like that.
“This has kind of been our goal since we knew it was happening,” Jackson said. “It was amazing to play in this game, even though its not something that we’re used to. Playing in the first edition of ‘The Classic’ was important for our school, and for our basketball program. I’m just glad I got a chance to take part.”
Maryvale coach Alex Miller agreed.
“Obviously, this wasn’t the result we wanted,” said Miller. “Mercy has a great program, and we started a little slow tonight. None of our players have ever played in an environment like this, and I’m glad they got a chance to tonight. We had eight seniors on our team, and now they’ll be able to say that they played in the first-ever edition of ‘The Classic.’ It was a great way to end our season.”
Mercy 62, Maryvale 40
Maryvale – Knapp 9, Allan 4, Jackson 10, Rose 2, Smith 9, Fick 6. Totals: 15 3-4 40.
Mercy – Brown 21, Panageotou 2, Paye 4, Gilmore 4, Liszt 13, Betley 4, Jefferson 2, Carroll 10. Totals: 25 6-18 62.
Halftime: Mercy, 28-10.