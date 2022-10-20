No. 5 Mercy girls soccer knocks off No. 1 John Carroll, 2-0, clinches first place in IAAM A Conference

Three minutes is all Mercy girls soccer star Payton Schenning needed to make the difference in the Magic’s road game against No. 1 John Carroll on Wednesday.

They came toward the end of the first half, with a nifty pass from Ella Gembicki setting up the senior’s first goal and a sensational individual effort leading to her second.

Advertisement

The No. 5 Magic protected the advantage the rest of the way, claiming a 2-0 win to clinch first place in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference.

It’s the ninth straight win for Mercy, which is 12-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play for 12 points with one league game left. John Carroll (7-2-2, 2-1-2, 8 points) fell to third place with defending champion McDonogh (6-2-1, 3-1-1, 10 points) taking over second with a 3-0 win over Notre Dame Prep.

Advertisement

High school sports roundup (Oct. 19) https://t.co/4arqHlCqEh — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) October 19, 2022

For Schenning, who has 15 goals and six assists this season after missing last year due to an injury, the chance to be a difference-maker is something she welcomes.

In the 26th minute, she collected a pass from Gembicki and quickly turned and fired from 16 yards, finding the top near post. In the 29th minute, she overcame a double team, made a strong run and finished with a shot to the lower near post from 14 yards.

Mercy's Payton Schenning, second from left, celebrates her first of two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 win over John Carroll with teammates, from left, Ella Gembicki, Carly Hax and Mylana Stevens. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“My first goal, I felt great and I was so happy to have my team cheering with me,” she said. “And then the second goal, I just looked up and I had to take the opportunity that I got and cheering with my team again was another great feeling.”

The Patriots, who lost center defender and senior captain Lauren Bullock just before Schenning’s goals, enjoyed quality possession time but were unable to break through Mercy’s stingy defense. Senior center back Allie Petryszak and goalie Soleil Umbarger (five saves) played big roles.

“Coming into this game, we were all pretty nervous because we’ve been hearing about [John Carroll standouts] Megann [Kalthof] and Ella [Steck]. But we just put our minds to it that nothing was going into our goal,” Petryszak said.

Most of the Patriots’ second-half chances came off free kicks that were defended well. The Magic also protected the advantage with their own work up front. Schenning just missed a hat trick when she sent a left-footed shot off the crossbar.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

After missing on a chance to take over first place, John Carroll coach Hayley Howe wasn’t in panic mode. The Patriots will close out the regular season with a nonconference home game against Paul VI at 6 p.m. Monday.

“We’re fine,” Howe said. “You think of the 80 minutes, I would say 50 of it we were dominating, we were getting possession, we were playing our flow of the game and connecting. It’s just the final third got us, and their best player got us. That’s all it comes down to.”

Advertisement

Mercy goalie Soleil Umbarger, right, punches the ball away from John Carroll's Elise Robinson (15), who is defended by Payton Schenning, left, in the first half of Wednesday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

This marks the first time in program history the Magic claimed first place in the regular season, which gives them a bye in the quarterfinal round. Getting one of the two first-round byes was the team’s first goal. The second is bringing home the program’s first championship.

“It’s going to take more dedication, more hard work and fitness and stuff like that,” Schenning said. “I feel our team is determined to do all that and I feel that we can definitely get there and be the team to win it this year.”

Mercy next hosts Maryvale Prep in a nonconference game slated for 7 p.m. Saturday before closing the regular season at home against Archbishop Spalding at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The IAAM A playoffs open with the quarterfinals on Oct. 28, followed by semifinal action Nov. 2 and the title game set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Calvert Hall.

Goals: M -- Schenning 2 Assists: M -- Gembicki Saves: M -- Umbarger 5; JC -- Garvey 8 Half: M, 2-0