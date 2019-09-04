Mercy introduces new field with girls soccer showcase

Over the summer, Mercy soccer coach Doug Pryor went on Facebook looking for suggestions on what song his Magic players should come out to when they open the season on their new field.
Getting the nod was U2’s “Beautiful Day.”
The soccer team, along with the other outdoor athletic programs at Mercy, are banking on plenty of beautiful days at the state-of-the-art $4.3 million Sisters of Mercy Athletic Complex.
Sisters of Mercy Field, a 120-by-70-yard artificial turf playing surface will serve the soccer, field hockey and volleyball teams and feature lights, video scoreboard, a press box and bleachers for up to 2,000-plus supporters. It was the final phase of the complex with the Mary Anne Heckwolf ’66 softball field first to arrive in the spring.
On Friday afternoon, the soccer team will host Maryvale in what is being called the “Bell Game,” — it’s a 2:30 p.m. start time, the same as the school day’s final bell so all the students can be part of the grand opening.
Girls soccer continues at 7 p.m. Friday when St. Paul’s and Dulaney kick off the two-day IAAM Challenge, a showcase with the top IAAM schools going against some of the area’s top public schools. Saturday’s six-game slate starts at 9 a.m. and goes through 7 p.m. with the feature game set for 3 p.m. when IAAM champion and No. 1 McDonogh, also ranked No. 1 nationally, takes on Class 4A champion and No. 9 Perry Hall. In all, eight teams in The Sun’s top 15 preseason poll will be on Mercy’s new field this weekend.
“It’s a cool way to see some of the best teams play at the beginning of the season,” Pryor said. “There’s going to be some of the best players in the country playing and some great games this weekend. Obviously, having the No. 1 team in the country here [is exciting] and having No. 3 Archbishop Spalding play No. 2 [and Class 2A state champ] River Hill play. … There’s some great games.”
The plan in following years is to have the four defending state public school champions play the top four IAAM teams as the highlight games in the event.
Along with the Bell Game and IAAM Challenge, Pryor is hoping this inaugural season will be the start of a number of lasting traditions. At the front of the complex, a plaza area includes a statue of Mary, Mother of Mercy with the plan being for each Mercy player to touch it before walking onto the field. After each home win, the players will climb the grass hill next to the stands to ring a bell three times in celebration of the effort.
“We’re trying to do things like some colleges, just something that each class can pass on,” Pryor said. “Like I told the kids, everything we do this year is the first and they’ll be a part of those firsts. Hopefully, when they come back in 10, 15 years, it’s traditions that they started that every kid is still doing and they’re proud to touch the statue and ring the ball if they’re successful.”
Mercy athletic director Nick Gill said the facility surpassed what he envisioned when the school broke ground on the project last winter. He credited school president Mary Beth Lennon, some key board members and some generous donors.
“In my opinion, it’s the nicest all-girl stadium in the state complete with lights, state of the art video board. It’s really going to be a special place to play or come watch a game,” he said. “It’s real big to not just sports, but the school community in general and I think it’s really good for women’s athletics as a whole.”
Girls soccer
IAAM Challenge
(at Mercy’s Sisters of Mercy Field)
Friday
Dulaney vs. St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Roland Park vs. C. Milton Wright, 9 a.m.
John Carroll vs. Dulaney, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Spalding vs. No. 2 River Hill, 1 p.m.
No. 1 McDonogh vs. No. 9 Perry Hall, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 8 Sparrows Point, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Mercy vs. No. 5 Hereford, 7 p.m.