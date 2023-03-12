No. 5 Parkville boys basketball rolls past No. 11 Meade, 72-56, to reach ultimate goal of program’s first Class 4A state title

Meade's Zamar Jones, center, tries to get a shot off between Parkville's Tre Worsley, left, and Caron Smith during the MPSSAA Class 4A boys basketball state championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at University of Maryland's Xfinity Center in College Park. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

COLLEGE PARK — Parkville boys basketball only saw its season ending one way.

The No. 5 Knights pictured a state title since this time last year, when they lost by two points in the semifinal round. The adversity they overcame since then made them stronger.

In Saturday’s Class 4A championship game, they shook off Meade with a dominating second half, enjoying a balanced performance in a 72-56 win that produced the program’s first state title at University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

Junior guard Josiah Legree proved the spark, scoring 16 of his 22 points in the Knights’ take-charge third quarter. Senior Caron Smith led with 23 points and Sincere Barfield came off the bench to provide 14.

A season that was dedicated to coach Josh Czerski’s mother, Nancy, who passed away on July 11, ended in jubilation on the Xfinity Center court.

“Anything less, was kind of a bust for us,” Czerski said. “The kids knew that — we were going to spin things into something positive. This is what we wanted. This is what we started the season for. This is what we spoke about — going 2-0 once we got to the final four.”

Parkville players celebrate with their trophy following their win over Meade during the MPSSAA Class 4A boys basketball state championship game on Saturday at University of Maryland's Xfinity Center in College Park. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Knights (27-1) beefed up their schedule to prime for the ultimate task, with their only blemish coming in the Baltimore County championship when Class 2A champion New Town proved better.

Meade, which captured the Anne Arundel County crown, got a sensational 25-point performance from senior Shawn Jones to finish the season 25-3.

With the Knights trailing 37-33 midway through the third quarter, Legree made the rest of the frame his own. He scored 14 points — capped by a 3-pointer and foul — that gave them a 50-41 advantage.

“I just wanted to pick up my game and step up for my team and be a leader,” he said. “I trusted my coach and trusted my teammates to find me and let me find my rhythm throughout the game. It felt great. My teammates kept finding me and I kept scoring and then it opened things up for the rest of the offense like Caron getting his and Sincere.”

Parkville's Favor Okigweh finishes a dunk against Meade during the Class 4A boys basketball state championship game on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs tried to muster a final rally with Zamar Jones hitting a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 59-53 with 4:02 to play. But Parkville sowed it had plenty left to put the game away.

Tre Worsley hit a follow and Barfield upped the lead to 63-53 before the Knights made six straight free throws to seal the win.

Czerski said more patience on offense and a switch defensively, going to a 1-2-2 pressure zone, played vital in the efficient second half. He reflected on the journey and the support he received from his basketball family.

“My mom passed away on July 11, eight months to the day exactly,” he said. “It’s something we talked about throughout the season. This year, they stepped up to be my crutch, my motivation to get up every day and work for them along with my family and son [Daniel]. These guys have been amazing through that.”

The Mustangs, who also lost in last year’s state semifinals, got plenty of mileage in playing in the state’s big gym on the season’s last day.

“We’re devastated right now. I’m older than the guys with me and I think everybody will look back on this when they become older and they’ll realize the incredible journey that we had,” Meade coach Mike Glick said. “I just couldn’t be prouder of the group of kids. It’s a tough way for us to go out. It wasn’t the third and fourth quarters that we wanted, but it doesn’t diminish at all what these guys accomplished this season together.”

Parkville's Josiah Legree makes a move to get past Meade's Jaisean Kenner, left, on his way to the hoop. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Knights appeared poised to take hold of the game after settling in late in the first quarter. In the final minute, Smith converted a 3-point play and Barfield hit his second 3-pointer of the frame to give them a 21-13 lead.

On the opening possession of the second quarter, the Knights took their first double-digit lead when Worsley finished inside.

But the Mustangs weren’t deterred.

Getting stops and rebounds and leaning on their long-range shooting, they went on a 13-0 run. John Teague hit two 3s and KeSean Graham hit another from the left side to give the Mustangs a 26-23 lead. A basket from Jones near the buzzer gave Meade a 29-26 advantage at the break.

M -- S. Jones 25, Robinson 10, Scott 4, Teague 6, Z. Jones 5, Graham 6.

Totals: 20 9-11 56

P -- Legree 22, Smith 23, Barfield 14, Okigweh 6, Worsley 6, Woodland 1.

Totals: 23 18-21 72

Half: M, 29-26