Meade boys basketball drops rival Old Mill with balance, strong team play in convincing 80-45 win

“They really responded and I thought for us, that was the best we’ve shared the ball all season and that’s key to us winning. That’s what we’ve been working on all year long,” he said. “We don’t have selfish players — sometimes we get a little bit one on one — guys thinking they can do things on their own having confidence in themselves. But we’re a much better team when they move the basketball and create open shots. I thought that’s what the difference was in the game tonight.”