No. 3 McDonogh girls basketball avenges earlier loss, takes down No. 1 St. Frances, 59-48

McDonogh senior Makaela Quimby didn’t quite get over the disappointment of a six-point loss to top-ranked St. Frances just over two weeks ago. The Wake Forest commit made sure the No. 3. Eagles did not have that same result in the rematch.

Quimby scored 18 points and had four steals to lead visiting McDonogh to a 59-48 victory Monday night.

McDonogh guard Autumn Fleary drives past St. Frances' Kimmya Hicks. The third-ranked Eagles avenged a loss earlier this season with a road win Monday night. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

“We knew we had to pick up the energy and use each other as a team,” Quimby said. “We got the lead that we wanted and then we knew we had to save our energy for defense.”

Freshman Autumn Fleary scored 11 points and Paris Locke added 10 for McDonogh, which improved to 18-2 overall and 9-1 in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A conference.

McDonogh earned a 10-point halftime lead by pushing the ball quickly up the court and playing high-pressure defense. A pair of 3-pointers by Quimby and Ava McKennie (eight points) extended the margin to 38-24 with 2:19 left in the third quarter.

St. Frances beat the Eagles, 56-49, on Jan. 13, but McDonogh made the necessary changes to stay ahead this time.

“Our effort was great,” McDonogh coach Brad Rees said. “We tried to spread the court better, offensively. That really helped us. Defensively, we made some adjustments to how we played around that high-ball screen they do. And we rebounded better.”

The Panthers (17-3, 8-1) pulled within 42-38 on a jumper by Mone’t Edwards midway through the fourth quarter. However, McDonogh went on another run and a 3-pointer by McKennie provided a 50-40 lead and the Eagles weren’t threatened the rest of the way.

St. Frances shooting guard Kimmya Hicks shoots over three McDonogh players during Monday's game. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

“There are some things to polish, but overall, we played a good game,” Fleary said. “We got everyone involved. It was a great game. We knew it was going to be a physical game.”

St. Frances senior Ande’a Cherisier finished with 12 points. She was honored prior to the third quarter for scoring her 1,000th career point. Zoe Osby added 10 points for the Panthers.

St. Frances coach Jerome Shelton liked the way his players battled but admitted his team was simply outplayed.

“[McDonogh] understood how important this game was coming in here,” Shelton said. “They doubled our effort tonight and you saw that on the defensive end of the floor in terms of rebounding. They made open shots.”

No. 3 McDonogh 59, No. 1 St. Frances 48

M — Fleary 11, Quimby 18, Locke 10, Umeh 5, Jenkins 4, McKennie 8, Benjamin 3. Totals: 18, 15-21. SF — Osby 10, Sutton 3, Dorsey 5, Hicks 6, Suggs, Cherisier 12, Edwards 9. Totals: 17, 13-18