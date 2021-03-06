Defense sets tone for St. Frances boys basketball as it smothers McDonogh, 76-47

In this limited season with less games and practice time, the St. Frances boys basketball team always believes it has its defense to fall back on.
With their length, athleticism, depth and each player buying in to constantly pressuring the opponent, it makes the game simpler.
That showed Friday against McDonogh as the Panthers (8-0) pounced on the visitors early and never let up for a 76-47 win.
Seniors Khyrie Staten and Julian Reese each scored 16 points with fellow senior guard Byron Ireland adding 12. While Staten and Ireland provide much of the defensive pressure up top, Reese blocked four shots.
The Panthers got separation from the Eagles (2-6) in the final minute of the first quarter when Staten hit a 3-pointer and Reese made two free throws with one second left for a 20-10 advantage. It would grow into a 25-point advantage late in the third quarter. Nine Panthers scored.
“We got so many weapons offensively that if we can get everybody to buy in defensively and make scoring for the other team tough, it’s fun playing basketball that way,” St. Frances coach Nick Myles said.
When the Panthers weren’t causing turnovers — a number of them resulting in easy baskets — they altered shots and pounced on the boards. Freshman Derik Queen finished with seven points and seven rebounds with Ireland grabbing six boards.
Down 53-28, the Eagles, who got 12 points from senior Jared Billups, did all they could to get back in the game with an 11-0 run to end the third quarter. Mathani Paul-Swinson scored seven of his nine points in the stretch.
But the Panthers simply had too much and it’s been the case for all their opponents to date.
“We’re just pressuring the ball. Not a lot of guys in the league can handle it, so we just try to pressure the ball and go from there,” said Staten.
From there, it’s sharing the ball and always knowing the points will come.
“I think that’s a blessing on our team — everybody can score at a high level, so that’s really good for us,” he said. “With some of the guys we have, on some nights, I can be off, but somebody else will be on, so I just believe we’re good.”
St. Frances returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Glenelg Country. The Eagles will try to bounce back on Monday when they host Loyola Blakefield with the opening tip set for 5 p.m.
M — Billups 12, Paul-Swinson 9, Grant 2, Dennis-Sutton 2, Howard 11, Asher 3, Robinson 2, Couplan 6. Totals: 17 9-10 47
SF — Staten 16, Queen 7, Lamothe 4, Reese 16, Ireland 12, D. Davis 8, E. Davis 4, Curtis 4, Bert 2, Jordan 3. Totals: 29 11-14 76
Half: SF, 40-22