No. 2 McDonogh girls lacrosse knocks off No. 1 St. Paul’s, 10-9, in matchup of two of nation’s best

Sophia Trahan had tears of joy moments after No. 2 McDonogh girls lacrosse knocked off top-ranked St. Paul’s for the first time in three years.

Trahan scored three straight goals early in the second half to give the host Eagles a lead they never relinquished in a 10-9 victory on a humid afternoon, capping one of the biggest high school girls lacrosse games in the country.

“We just got this burst of energy, we were moving the ball quickly and it was just coming to us naturally,” Trahan said. “I thought that kind of got us going. After that, we were playing free and all together. It was amazing.”

Makena London, Amanda Lawson and Payton Magday each had two goals for the Eagles, who improved to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference. McDonogh junior Kate Levy, a transfer from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, finished with a goal and an assist and won 13 of 19 draws.

“It was my first St. Paul’s-McDonogh game and it definitely lived up to the hype,” Levy said. “It just means so much to us. We knew we could dig it out. This team has the talent and we have the heart.”

The McDonogh girls lacrosse team celebrates a goal against St. Paul’s on Thursday. The No. 2 Eagles beat the No. 1 Gators, 10-9, in a matchup of two of the nation's top teams. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Reagan O’Donovan made six saves for the Eagles.

Entering the matchup, St. Paul’s was ranked No. 2 and McDonogh was No. 5 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine National Girls’ Top 25 poll.

McDonogh took a 5-3 lead on a goal by Lawson with 4:53 left in the first half. However, St. Paul’s rallied, and Frannie Hahn tied the game at 5 with just 2.5 seconds remaining. That appeared to give the Gators momentum heading into the break.

St. Paul’s (9-1, 6-1) extended its lead to 7-5 on a goal by Anna Regan early in the second half, but then Trahan took over. The senior scored three straight goals over a six-minute span, and the Eagles controlled possession to close out the game.

London scored two goals in less than a minute to provide the 10-9 margin.

McDonogh goalie Reagan O’Donovan (26) makes a save on a shot by St. Paul's Karina Herrera (4) on Thursday. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

“McDonogh is a great team,” St. Paul’s coach Mary Gagnon said. “We had them for the past couple of years. It’s no surprise that they were up for us. Every team is up for us. There’s no surprise they were going to give us their best game.”

Gators goalie Susan Radebaugh (seven saves) made several acrobatic stops from close range to keep her team within striking distance. Marleigh O’Day and Natalie Shurtleff had two goals apiece for St. Paul’s.

“We’ve had some closer battles with them and we’ve had some battles where they’ve beaten us by quite a few, so I think for us this was a great confidence game,” McDonogh coach Taylor Cummings said. “I don’t think we played a perfect game by any stretch. There are always things to improve upon, but I think for this team, it means a lot.”

No. 2 McDonogh 10, No. 1 St. Paul’s 9

Goals: SP — O’Day 2, Shurtleff 2, Hahn, Herrera, Hoskins, Regan, Steer; M — Trahan 3, London 2, Lawson 2, Magday 2, Levy. Assists: SP — Hahn, Porter, Regan, Steer. M — Levy 2, Laake, Lawson. Saves: SP — Radebaugh 7; M — O’Donovan 5. Half: 5-5