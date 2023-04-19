No. 2 McDonogh boys lacrosse bounces back behind goalie Aidan Seibel in 7-5 win over No. 3 St. Mary’s

St. Mary's Jake Kucinski, right, scores against McDonogh goalie Aidan Seibel, left, in the fourth quarter. McDonogh defeated St. Mary's 7-5 in boys lacrosse. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh boys lacrosse coach Andy Hilgartner made a change at goalie before his No. 2 Eagles’ heavyweight matchup Tuesday. In last week’s loss to Loyola Blakefield, he inserted Aidan Seibel in net and liked how he played in the second half. Hilgartner rolled with Seibel again against No. 3 St. Mary’s.

Making his first career start, the sophomore faced his biggest test in the game’s final minutes. The Saints pulled within one and threatened to even the score. They fired three shots at Seibel, any of which would have tied the game. He saved them all.

Seibel’s play in net worked in tandem with an improved McDonogh defense to hold St. Mary’s to just two second-half goals in the Eagles’ 7-5 victory. The battle was a rematch of last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title game, which McDonogh won, 14-8. The Eagles reasserted their dominance in the first meeting since.

“Every game is our biggest game,” McDonogh faceoff specialist Zach Hayashi said.

Seibel was a mix of nervous and excited when Hilgartner told him he’d make his first start. He knew St. Mary’s was a formidable foe and deployed an attack unit that could score in bunches. It was on display when the Saints tallied three first-half goals to take the lead into halftime.

McDonogh's Brendan Millon, left, winds up to shoot past St. Mary's Dillon Torggler, right, in the third quarter Tuesday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The break allowed him to settle in for the final 24 minutes. The Seibel-led defense limited St. Mary’s to two goals from then on, including one on a man-up opportunity after a McDonogh penalty.

Seibel’s trio of fourth-quarter saves halted a Saints comeback attempt and prevented his team’s lead from slipping away.

“We thought [Seibel] gave us a little spark,” Hilgartner said. “He earned the right to start. Our defense wasn’t perfect by any means. They were better, we got a long way to go there, but he certainly bailed us out.”

If Seibel provided a spark at goalie, Brendan Millon provided it offensively. He logged a pair of third-quarter goals that gave McDonogh its first lead since the opening quarter. His first goal evened the score at 3, and his second pushed his team to a 4-3 advantage.

“We’ve been down before,” Millon said. “We know what it’s like to be down in a game.”

A pair of goals from Bogue Hahn and Luke Miller gave McDonogh a three-goal lead midway through the final quarter. But a sudden St. Mary’s outburst when the Eagles’ defense broke down quickly erased the advantage.

St. Mary's Wyatt Cotton, left, takes a shot against McDonogh's AJ Marsh, right, in the third quarter Tuesday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Saints controlled possession with under two minutes to play, giving themselves a chance to tie the score and force overtime. But as they passed the ball around and darted side to side, a look at the net never appeared.

McDonogh’s defense held strong and forced a shot clock violation. After scoring an empty-net goal seconds later, the Eagles knew they were moments away from avenging a frustrating loss.

Hilgartner knows his team wasn’t itself in its previous game. The Eagles rallied from down nine late against Loyola but never found an equalizer. Seibel, in the biggest opportunity of his young career, anchored an improved defense that stymied the opposition while McDonogh’s offense found another second-half scoring run.

Tuesday’s late surge, unlike the last, was enough to win.

“We really showed what we were capable of and how fast we were able to come back and respond after getting punched in the face,” Millon said. “We decided after that day we’re going to move on. Obviously learned from it, but then we moved on to today.”