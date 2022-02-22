No. 1 McDonogh girls basketball ends No. 4 St. Frances’ run, captures IAAM A Conference title with 77-65 victory

The Eagles set the tone on defense from the start of the game. Although they only built an 8-0 lead midway through the first quarter, McDonogh held St. Frances scoreless for the first 5:50 of the game. After a Bannerman layup got the Panthers on the board, the Eagles held St. Frances scoreless again until 17 seconds were left in the quarter. McDonogh led 17-5 after the first quarter.