In physical battle, No. 1 McDonogh girls basketball pulls away late to beat No. 4 St. Frances, 63-54

Tatum Greene was bloodied and bruised but never down and out.
She looked like she’d been in something worse than a basketball game Monday night, but the McDonogh standout, with a nasal plug stopping her bleeding nostril, was all smiles after her Eagles beat host St. Frances, 63-54, in a key IAAM A Conference showdown.
“They are the most physical team we play,” said Greene, a sophomore who scored 21 points to lead the top-ranked Eagles (15-4, 6-0 IAAM). “We knew we needed to match their intensity, and we were able to do that. This is a rivalry, and it was a competitive, physical game. We have a young team, but we got it done.”
The win overshadowed an impressive effort by St. Frances’ Ja’la Bannerman, who scored 22 points and drained four 3-pointers.
The Eagles led 40-36 entering the fourth quarter but went on a 23-18 run in the final frame to put the game away. That stretch included a span where they held the No. 4 Panthers (9-3, 3-2) scoreless for 2 minutes, 25 seconds and turned a 42-41 lead into an 8-point advantage.
The win puts the Eagles squarely in the driver’s seat in the conference. McDonogh defeated St. Frances, 63-52, in Owings Mills on Jan. 12.
“It’s great. This is a huge win for us,” said McDonogh coach Brad Rees. “We’d already beaten them, but to come in here and win in this atmosphere, with their fans and the culture here, is impressive. Every point was a battle.”
The game was tight throughout, with neither team holding more than a six-point advantage until the fourth quarter. The difference was the McDonogh defense, which also held the Panthers scoreless over the span of 5:13 in the third quarter.
Greene said one of the key adjustments came on the glass and focusing on getting rebounds.
“Coach talked to us about that, and we really picked it up [in the second half],” said Greene. “We had a height advantage, and we finally started using it.”
Junior Makaela Quimby, who added 16 points, also noted the Eagles tightened up their defense in the second half.
“We started rotating a lot better on their shooters,” said Quimby. “It seemed like we just started trusting each other more in the fourth quarter, and we picked up our game.”
Rees said the Eagles were forced to go to a different lineup because of some foul trouble, but the change worked out.
“It was very physical, and we started to play a smaller lineup,” said Rees. “At first, we had trouble getting into our offense, but I think we wore them down a little bit. We started to hit shots and got up, and that really helped. It was definitely a war of attrition, though.”
Quimby said the road win is definitely more satisfying than winning on their home floor at McDonogh.
“We get up for this game every year, and to win here is pretty special,” said Quimby. “I have a feeling, though, that we are going to see them again.”
M: Greene 21, Quimby 16, Mitchell 9, McKennie 7, Umeh 6, Locke 4
SFA: Bannerman 22, Cherisier 11, D. Dorsey 8, K. Dorsey 6, Turner 2, Sutton 2, Weaver-Adams 2, Hicks 1
Halftime: M, 27-24