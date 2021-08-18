For a pair of McDonogh boys soccer stars, a trip to Denmark could pay off down the road

After scoring one of the biggest goals of his career, McDonogh boys soccer standout Tyler Tucker dashed to the corner flag to celebrate with his new teammates.
For Tucker, it was easily the most memorable moment of his summer.
After all, he was representing the U.S. at the Capelli Sport Cup in Koge, Denmark, and his goal for his under-17 team proved to be the game-winner in the championship round.
Also at the tournament, Tucker’s McDonogh teammate, Jacob Murrell, was making the most of his chance playing on the U.S. under-19 team. The senior forward, who will be captain for the Eagles this fall, scored three goals in the team’s first two games to reach the group’s championship game.
The weeklong stay in Denmark — from July 25 to Aug. 2 — was a valuable experience for the McDonogh pair.
“These were some of the best teams I’ve ever played in my entire soccer career,” said Tucker, whose side beat teams from Germany and Denmark before claiming the title with a win over a collection of New Jersey stars. “Everyone was quick, everyone was fast, everyone was crafty, everyone was smart with high soccer IQs, so it was really good playing against a bunch of kids who knew what they were doing. It let me know that I could compete with the best and it also gave me an opportunity to see what I needed to work on, what I need to practice and get down to perfection.”
Tournament sponsor Capelli selects the players based on observation, recommendations from club coaches and watching video. Murrell, who has committed to Georgetown and is considered one of country’s top forwards in the 2022 high school class, was impressed with the competition. After going 2-0 in pool play highlighted by a win over host Denmark, the U.S. side fell to Germany, 2-0, in the title round.
“We came together as a group pretty well with the two practices we had together, so it was a great experience. The level of play was really, really high,” Murrell said. “The guys from Europe were as big or bigger than me, so it was a really good challenge for my footwork and my skills.”
Tucker, a junior center midfielder, almost missed out on his first trip out of the United States, his passport work completed just three days before departure.
Making the trip meant having a memory he’ll have for the rest of his life. With the title game tied at 1 and 15 minutes left in the second half, he took the ball on the defensive end, passed to a teammate and headed up field. After getting the ball back in the offensive third, he got past three defenders to work his way in alone with the goalkeeper, finding the corner to give his team the lead.
“The feeling was unimaginable. It was unexplainable, just filled with so much excitement. I was just ecstatic, happy, proud — all those things you could feel rushing through my veins,” he said. “I ran to the corner flag and celebrated with my entire team and it was neat seeing all those guys happy and smiling and seeing all our hard work paid off.”
McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta believes the hard work from both his standout players will pay off down the road.
The Eagles didn’t play last season because of COVID-19 restrictions, and Murrell and Tucker are his only two returning players with extensive varsity playing time. Both will be leaned on heavily as the inexperienced players find their way.
Many of the European players the two went up against in Denmark are striving to become professionals and handle themselves in a different manner compared with most American players, who are mostly striving to play in college.
“So it’s a different mentality and being mixed in with those kids and competing with them and seeing how that works is an awesome experience,” Quaranta said. “And then when you have success — [Morrell and Tucker] both had excellent tournaments — I think from a confidence standpoint, knowing that as an American player you can play at that level and be successful … is a huge benefit.”
Murrell is eager and feels prepared to step into the leadership roles for the Eagles, who won three straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crowns before shutting down last year.
“I had some guys in front of me like Andrew Privett and Mason Christian that showed me how to do it, so now, as a senior, it’s my turn to step into the role and lead the team.” he said. “It’ll be some big shoes to fill with them now gone, but they prepped me well and I’m really looking forward to it.”