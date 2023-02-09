Top-ranked McDonogh girls basketball makes statement with 62-39 win over No. 2 Poly

Poly’s Trinity Massenburg (10) tries to shoot around McDonogh’s Anaiah Jenkins (15). McDonogh dominated in first half, which ended 28-15. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh girls basketball freshman Autumn Fleary set the tone early against Poly with a layup and a 3-pointer after back-to-back steals.

Senior Makaela Quimby also got into a rhythm with some key shots from beyond the arc to help the Eagles extend their lead.

In what was expected to be the biggest girls high school basketball game of the season, McDonogh flexed its muscles as the area’s top-ranked team with a dominant 62-39 victory over the second-ranked Engineers in front of a packed gym in Owings Mills on Wednesday.

“This was definitely a game where we defined that we are the No. 1 team in this area,” said Fleary, who finished with a game-high 20 points and four steals. “[Poly] is a great team. This was a really highly anticipated game and I just think we pulled through. We didn’t let the hype get to us.”

Quimby scored 18 points and the Eagles (20-2) also got 14 points from Kennedy Umeh, who was honored before the game for being a member of the U.S. women’s basketball Under-17 national team this past summer.

McDonogh started fast and trailed just twice the entire game. Quimby scored eight points and Fleary’s steals and field goals provided a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Poly never recovered.

“We lost to them in the fall league and we kept that in the back of our minds,” Quimby said. “Poly is a good team and we watched a lot of film to prepare for this game. Everyone did great today.”

Poly’s Trinity Massenburg (10) tries to block a shot by McDonogh’s Kennedy Umeh (45) during Wednesday night's game in Owings Mills. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

It was a physical game in which players routinely found themselves on the floor diving for loose balls. The Eagles were the more aggressive team and led by 13 at the break.

McDonogh played with even more energy in the second half, as a layup by Umeh extended the margin to 43-23 with 2:25 left in the third quarter. The Engineers missed some open shots and could not chip away at that big lead.

Brya Clark led Poly (19-2) with 14 points, while Taylor Addison and Ariana Makumi scored seven points apiece.

“Selfish, selfish, selfish,” Engineers coach Kendall Peace-Able said about her team’s effort. “No team basketball. They needed it. This is exactly what they needed. One possession and out. That’s not team basketball.”

McDonogh coach Brad Rees was pleased with the way his team started the game and pressured Poly for four quarters. The Eagles also sit atop the powerful Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference.

“I think they have that fight inside of them this year,” Rees said. “This was a big game for us, obviously. A big crowd here at home. They kind of sensed it was time to do something.”

No. 1 McDonogh 62, No. 2 Poly 39

McD — Fleary 20, Quimby 18, Locke 3, Umeh 14, Jenkins 3, Benjamin 4. Totals: 21, 14-24

P — Addison 7, Clark 14, Johnson 5, Massenburg 2, Lowry 3, Holliday 1, Makumi 7. Totals: 15, 4-11