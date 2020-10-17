McDonogh parents, athletes react to postponement of fall sports

Jaquila Slay had just purchased school colors when she learned her son, Antonio Tripp, would have not be playing football this fall. She’d been optimistic that McDonogh would have followed the MIAA and IAAM with the green light to play, if at the very least to get her son and his teammates back to a sense of normalcy. She wasn’t, truthfully, on board with Tripp playing a handful of unofficial games and risk injury and lose what he already has.