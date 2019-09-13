No. 7 Mount Saint Joseph finds answers for 2-0 home soccer win over No. 3 McDonogh

“We knew we were going against probably our toughest opponent, McDonogh, who we’ve lost to every single time in my four years. So this was our first win and it was huge for us,” said senior captain Dmitri Jordan, who dominated at left back to set a positive tone. “I told my back line that we were going to need a solid performance – not just from the back line but also the midfield. The midfield controlled the entire game, our forwards finished a couple and we got the job done.”