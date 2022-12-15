In front of Maryland’s Brenda Frese, No. 1 McDonogh girls basketball rolls to 63-39 win over Mount Carmel

With about a half-dozen women’s college basketball coaches in attendance, including Maryland’s Brenda Frese, top-ranked McDonogh’s Autumn Fleary and Makaela Quimby each had an impressive performance.

Fleary scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half, while Quimby added 11 points and four steals in a 63-39 victory over Mount Carmel in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference matchup.

Advertisement

The Eagles are the defending conference champions, but they expect a tough road to defend that title.

“We’re just trying to get into a routine,” Fleary said. “We know how hard it’s going to be this season. Every practice, we’re trying to get better every single day. Overall, we’re making progress to get back to where we were last year.”

Advertisement

High school sports roundup (Dec. 14) https://t.co/XN3VigyPrC — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) December 15, 2022

McDonogh never trailed. A layup by Anaiah Jenkins gave them a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mount Carmel opened the game shooting 2-for-10 from the field.

The Eagles continued to pull away as Quimby hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine points to help McDonogh open a 37-23 lead at the break.

“I thought we came out a little rough in the first half,” said Quimby, who has committed to Wake Forest. “Once we started hitting our shots, I think that gave us a little momentum.”

Mount Carmel moved up to the A Conference after winning the B Conference crown last season. The Cougars were able to pull within 12 early in the third quarter, but they could not keep pace with the experienced Eagles.

Anylah Davis led Mount Carmel with 11 points, and Shayla Garnett added nine points. Mount Carmel coach Rob Long was proud of his team’s effort and said he expects his players to keep getting better and play even harder as the season progresses.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“I thought our performance was awesome,” Long said. “I was happy with my team’s effort. McDonogh is a great team. But the lights weren’t too bright. I walk away thinking we can compete in this conference. I feel strongly about that right now.”

A 3-pointer by Paris Locke, a North Carolina A&T commit, gave the Eagles a 50-30 lead early in the fourth quarter and they kept pressing until the final buzzer. Locke and Kennedy Umeh each had 10 points for McDonogh.

McDonogh coach Brad Rees was disappointed in his team’s shooting after the Eagles went 43% from the field, but he knows it’s early and there’s plenty of time to improve.

Advertisement

“I thought we were unenergized defensively and made some bad decisions,” Rees said. “We were pretty impatient offensively and did not shoot the ball well. We can do better. It’s early but we can do better. We missed a lot of layups and some free throws. To Mount Carmel’s credit, they are a gutsy team that play hard.”

No. 1 McDonogh 63, Mount Carmel 39

MC — Davis 11, Garnett 9, Doumbouya 7, Madden 8, Nkongolon 2, Blackshear 2. Totals: 16, 5-7.

McD — Fleary 20, Quimby 11, Locke 10, Umeh 10, Jenkins 6, McKennie 6. Totals: 25, 9-14