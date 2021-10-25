Kelsey Smith’s return from torn ACL paying huge dividends for No. 1 McDonogh girls soccer

“It’s the most difficult leadership challenge that we’ve ever had — being a senior captain, someone we look to for goals on a team with 13 other players that had zero varsity experience,” said McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis. “That in combination with what she’s had to deal with over the past year — the individual struggles with her ACL — it took a long time for her to come back to where she’s at right now. So I think the fact she’s been so selfless during a time she’s really had to focus on her own recovery tells a lot about her. She’s done an amazing job.”