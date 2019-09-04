National No. 1 McDonogh girls soccer passes early test with 3-0 win over Good Counsel

The players on the McDonogh girls soccer team are quick to say it’s pretty cool being the No. 1 ranked team in the country. However, the Eagles are paying attention to more important things.
On Tuesday, they opened the season with the first of many significant tests and looked the part of the country’s top team against nationally ranked Washington power Good Counsel.
Senior midfielder Soleil Bellan scored the team’s first goal of the season and junior forward Baylee DeSmit added goals in each half as the Eagles claimed a 3-0 win over the Falcons in Owings Mills.
Tuesday’s game was the first of seven against nationally ranked opponents for the Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 by Top Drawer Soccer and share the top spot with Oregon’s Jesuit in the USA Today/United Soccer Coaches’ Super 25. They’ll also face five Baltimore-area opponents ranked in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll.
“The first time I saw [that we were ranked No. 1 nationally], I was amazed,” said senior captain Bree Couden, who played a strong game at midfield Tuesday. “I’m so proud of our team. I’m so proud how hard we’ve worked to get to this point and we just can’t let down. We can’t let it get to our heads and I don’t think it has. We’ve just been working hard every day.”
Couden added that the Eagles’ schedule indeed looks intimidating, but she’s confident that they’re ready for it.
Tuesday was a good start.
Playing against the defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions, ranked 13th nationally, McDonogh controlled play from the start and created plenty of early scoring chances that went for naught.
The home team showed its depth with Bellan entering the game midway through the first half and breaking through for a goal with 12:51 left before halftime.
DeSmit won the right side and sent the ball to Lily McCarthy, who flicked a ball forward for Bellan in front for the first of her two assists.
Less than three minutes later, DeSmit showed great touch after running onto a pass from McCarthy inside the penalty area. Seeing Falcons goalie Serena Mensah off her line, DeSmith chipped a soft shot over Mensah from 12 yards for a goal. The rest of the way, the Eagles won most of the midfield battles and played organized defensively. DeSmit scored again after beating a defender on the left side and unleashing a heavy shot from 16 yards.
“Overall I was really happy,” McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis said. “We have a lot of attacking pieces and it’s all about how those players combine with one another. They all play on their clubs and are kind of like the centerpieces of their team, and they come here and they are surrounded by good players, so how they operate with each other is huge.”
Senior captain Kalli Wethern was impressed with the Eagles’ energy and is looking forward to a challenging season.
“We know that everyone is out to get us, so we try to stay humble and just work,” she said. “Every training is like a game for us. We’re very competitive and don’t have any days off. So we try to maintain that and put 100% every time we’re on the field.”
Canellakis believes the demanding regular-season schedule will put the Eagles in the best position to repeat as Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland champions.
“We try to schedule the best possible teams and try to put the players in the most competitive situations we can, so individually they get better. That’s the approach,” he said. “It’s one of those things where the No. 1 ranking in the nation is a nice thing to have, but it’s not something front and center. We’re always just talking about the next game.”
McDonogh will next meet defending Class 4A state champion and No. 9 Perry Hall on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the IAAM Challenge at Mercy Stadium.
Goals: M – DeSmit 2, Bellan Assists: M – McCarthy 2, Peay Saves: GC – Mensah 7; M – Lowney 2 Half: M, 2-0