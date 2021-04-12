McDonogh girls lacrosse erases 5-goal deficit, beats Stone Ridge in OT, 11-10, to preserve regular-season streak

Trailing by five goals early in the second half, the national No. 1 McDonogh girls lacrosse team didn’t hit the panic button Monday against No. 17 Stone Ridge (Bethesda). Instead, the Eagles moderately tapped the accelerator, ramping up their intensity and dominating the second half to force overtime.
There, midfielder Kori Edmondson scored the last of her game-high six goals with 1:27 left in the first sudden-death overtime, as host McDonogh escaped with an 11-10 win to preserve a regular-season winning streak that dates back 12 years.
“We were really just talking about chipping away,” Eagles coach Taylor Cummings said. “There was still a lot of time left. Instead of thinking about scoring five goals, we needed to think about getting one stop, scoring one goal and just moving from there. For as young as a team as we have, I’m very impressed and very proud of the way that none of them panicked. They all trusted the process, trusted each other and trusted us.”
McDonogh (8-0) has won 227 of its past 228 games and hasn’t lost in the regular season since April 11, 2009, when it fell to Canandaigua (N.Y.) Academy. A national high school-record 198-game winning streak ended May 11, 2018, with a 10-8 loss to Notre Dame Prep in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game.
Trailing 8-3 with 23:40 left in regulation Monday, McDonogh quickly got goals from Edmondson and attacker Caroline Godine (two goals) to close the gap, then scored three straight over the final 6:57, the final two coming on free positions from midfielder Dakota Uy to force extra time. The Eagles prevailed when Edmondson got the ball at the 8-meter line, cut right across the arc, leaped and scored into the lower left corner of the net.
“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Edmondson said. “I just took a pass near the top of the 8-meter line, then I kind of just swooped in.”
Players said they never felt a sense of panic in Monday’s game.
“We didn’t need to hit the panic button just yet,” Edmondson said. “I think we just needed to pick up our pace and our energy, and that’s exactly what we did in the last 10 minutes. We fought back from a five-goal deficit and just grinded it out.”
The win was especially big for McDonogh because of its overall lack of experience. The Eagles began this season with 17 players who hadn’t previously played a high school game.
“To be down by such a big margin and have to claw your way back builds a lot of character,” Cummings said. “[It] builds a lot of maturity that we can rely on later in the spring.”