No. 1 McDonogh girls lacrosse holds off No. 3 Glenelg Country, 12-8, to remain unbeaten in IAAM A Conference

Glenelg Country Dragons goalkeeper Natalie Eastwood (13) uses her body to stop an attempted shot by McDonogh Eagles midfielder Amanda Lawson (center), who gets hit from behind by defender Cate O'Ferrall during IAAM girls' lacrosse at Glenelg Country School's Dragon Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The McDonogh girls lacrosse team began this season with a bit of a question mark after graduating 14 seniors.

On Tuesday, the young Eagles proved just how far they’ve grown in the first six weeks of the season.

After surrendering an early lead to host No. 3 Glenelg Country on Tuesday — and in danger of getting swept away by the Dragons’ second-half momentum — top-ranked McDonogh proved resilient, scoring three straight goals to take a lead it never relinquished in a 12-8 win.

“We’ve had some games like that where we’ve either had to battle back this season or we’ve had a lead and lost it,” Eagles coach Taylor Cummings said. “I think the thing I’ve been really impressed with this group throughout the whole season is no matter the situation, they’re very resilient.”

“Mentally, I feel we’re at the point where, as a team, when they have momentum… and they’re going on a roll, we huddle as a defense and say, ‘They’re not going to score the same way twice,’” midfielder Amanda Lawson said.

Lawson and teammate Sophia Trahan scored four goals each to lead the offense, while defenders McKenzie Brown, Kit Laake, Natalie Little and Codi Johnson time and again broke up the Dragons’ scoring chances.

And when Glenelg Country threatened to fight back on consecutive goals by senior Blair Byrne midway through the second half, the Eagles (12-1, 10-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) closed the game by winning draws, killing clock and converting scoring chances with a pair of goals by Trahan and one by Lawson, holding the Dragons scoreless over the final 8:06.

McDonogh midfielder Payton Magday scores between Glenelg Country defender Cate O'Ferrall, left, and goalkeeper Natalie Eastwood while defender Ashley Dyer (5) watches Tuesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“It was pretty loose on our offense. We weren’t valuing the ball like we should, and they gave us a run for our money,” Trahan said. “We just kind of had to get it together really quick. We’re good in tight situations. We can really get out of them if we have a time out, just for a quick second to sort of stop their burst of goals. But I think we really cleaned it up on our offense and I think our defense saved us in this one.”

Seniors Blair Byrne (four goals) and Regan Byrne (two goals) led Glenelg Country’s offense, but the Dragons hurt their own cause by picking up four yellow cards, having to play much of the final three minutes a player down.

The game started a brutal week-long stretch for the Dragons, who must also face Bryn Mawr, No. 4 Maryvale and No. 2 St. Paul’s.

“We have to be more disciplined. You cannot get four cards in a game against a team like this and the teams that are coming up,” Glenelg Country coach Paige Walton said. “We were really happy with how we came out at halftime and came back. McDonogh is a really good team, and they had more of it today than we had.”

Glenelg Country attacker Regan Byrne (21) scores between McDonogh midfielder Kate Levy (12) and defender Kit Laake as midfielder Nichelle Desbordes (77) watches Tuesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh, meanwhile, already has played the top teams in the IAAM A Conference, including a 10-9 win over then-nationally top-ranked St. Paul’s earlier this month. Coming into this season, the Eagles hadn’t beaten either St. Paul’s or Glenelg Country since 2019.

That fact wasn’t lost on some of the older players on the team.

“In the beginning of the season I wasn’t sure what was to come. We’re all so new, and this is a completely raw team,” Lawson said. “I’ve lost to [Glenelg Country] two years in a row, and the same with St. Paul’s. Some of these kids didn’t even realize that we’d never beaten them. I had to remind them in the beginning of the game that this is as big a game as St. Paul’s to us. We’ve got to dig deep. This isn’t just like any other game.”

Cummings knows there’s still work to be done before McDonogh can wrap up the top seed in next month’s playoffs. That start’s with a game against Mercy on Thursday.

“I think every game is an opportunity to get better, and I’ve liked our progression thus far,” Cummings said. “But we still have four more games before our [regular] season is complete, so we just hope to get better every single game and peak at the right time. Our hope that we’re not peaking right now.”

McDonogh 12, Glenelg Country 8

Goals: M — Lawson 4, Trahan 4, Levy 2, Magday 2; GC — B. Byrne 4, R. Byrne 2, Fortin, Flanagan Assists: M — Levy 2, Lawson; GC — Fortin, Rakis. Saves: M — O’Donovan 6. GC — Eastwood 4. Half: McDonogh, 6-3.