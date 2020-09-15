McDonogh 4-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton sought by some of nation’s top programs

“This will be Dani’s third year playing organized football ever,” Sule said. “So, you’re taking an athlete and a guy who’s really a basketball player and teaching him the defensive end position. If you look at his film, what you’re seeing is a progression in the last two years of him mastering his craft and learning how to play. A guy with his size and relentless effort to get to the ball, that presents a lot of problems for opposing teams."