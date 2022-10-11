No. 11 McDonogh boys soccer overcomes 2-goal deficit to claim thrilling 4-3 win at No. 14 Concordia Prep

McDonogh's Malik Adegbenro, right, battles for a header against Concordia Prep's Vitor Andrade in the second half. The visiting McDonogh defeated Concordia Prep, 4-3, in boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

A perennial power in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, McDonogh finds itself in unfamiliar territory as the regular season heads for the home stretch.

Instead of battling for first place like most years, the No. 11 Eagles are scrapping for one of the six playoff bids, and Monday’s resilient second-half performance at No. 14 Concordia Prep might go a long way in securing a spot.

Advertisement

Trailing by two goals after a listless first half, the Eagles rallied in the final 40 minutes and junior midfielder Kobe Keomany buried a tie-breaking penalty kick with two minutes to play to lift the visitors to a 4-3 win over the Saints.

McDonogh, injury-riddled throughout the season, evened its record to 7-7-1 overall and in league play, and its 22 points push the Eagles past Archbishop Spalding for fifth place with five regular-season games remaining.

Advertisement

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Oct. 10) https://t.co/NME7jw2hRs — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 10, 2022

Concordia Prep (5-7-1, 4-7-1) remains tied for seventh place with Gilman and Mount Saint Joseph with 13 points.

Challenged by coach Brandon Quaranta at halftime, the Eagles turned their positive energy into three goals for the dramatic comeback win.

After Keegan Nolan’s header off Tyler Tucker’s corner kick tied the game at 3 with 19:46 left, the Eagles stayed persistent. Keomany’s penalty kick — confidently placed in the lower right corner — came after Emmett Kershner made a precise cut inside the penalty area and taken down by a Saints defender.

“We challenged them at halftime. We were very clear about that and then it was 40 minutes of energy, excitement, enthusiasm and some good soccer in there. It was more about making the commitment to come back and win the game and, in the end, I felt we deserved to win,” said Quaranta.

In addition to the two successful penalty kicks, Keomany, a captain, put in quality time at both ends of the field. After breaking the tie in the closing minutes, he raced to the corner flag with his teammates quickly behind him in celebration. He then dropped back deeper to help hold off the Saints’ final push.

McDonogh junior Kobe Koemany scores a goal on a go-ahead penalty kick late in Monday's 4-3 win over Concordia Prep. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“This was really big for our team and it was really just hard work,” he said. “We knew we had to keep going, couldn’t stop. We started the first half really soft and the halftime talk and huddle talk was [that] we got to pick it up. It shows we can do anything when we work as a team and it’s just with hard work all the time.”

As for the poised finishes on the penalty kicks: “It’s just confidence overall, finding a spot and putting it there.”

The Saints are young and don’t have as much depth as most of the more established teams in the MIAA A Conference.

Advertisement

They got goals from Trey Plummer and Ryan Calheira to take a 2-1 advantage in the first half and then proved opportunistic when Mikkiel Graham finished a free kick with two minutes left for a 3-1 halftime lead.

After a steady surge to start the second half, the visitors got a vital goal from Blake Lloyd, as he pounced on a rebound after Malik Adegbenro’s shot from 14 yards was turned aside by Saints goalie Colton Drought with 28:47 left.

McDonogh's Emmett Kershner, right, is fouled by Concordia Prep's Mikkiel Graham in the box late in Monday's game. Kobe Koemany scored on the ensuing penalty kick. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After giving up the go-ahead goal, the Saints got the ball in the final third for much of the remaining time, but the Eagles’ defense didn’t budge with Lloyd coming up with two important clears.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Concordia Prep assistant coach Sergio Duarte said the Saints’ inexperience and lack of depth showed up in the second half — something that has plagued them in other games this season.

“I told them they did a good job, they gave everything, but sometimes you just can’t get the win,” Duarte said. “McDonogh deserved to win. The second half, they were outstanding and put a lot of pressure on us and they succeeded.”

Concordia Prep returns to league play at No. 2 John Carroll at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday while McDonogh will host the Patriots at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Goals: M — Keomany 2, Lloyd, Nolan; CP — Plummer, Calheira, Graham.

Assists: M — Adegbenro, Tucker; CP — Calheira, Hauf.

Saves: M — Broome 3; CP — Drought 6.

Half: CP, 3-1