Freshman Brendan Millon scores in final second to lift No. 6 McDonogh lacrosse past No. 1 Boys’ Latin, 11-10, in MIAA A semifinal

McDonogh’s Brendan Millon (41) celebrates with teammates Will Aspen (19) and Paul McLucas after scoring the winning goal against Boys’ Latin with one second remaining in the MIAA A Conference semifinal at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Promising freshman Brendan Millon can expect to have plenty of special moments throughout his McDonogh lacrosse career.

On Tuesday, the attackman got started with a super special split-second.

Millon released a shot that coincided with the final horn of a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinal against defending league champion Boys’ Latin.

It went in, capping Millon’s sensational four-goal, one-assist performance and lifting the No. 6 Eagles to a stunning 11-10 comeback win over the No. 1 Lakers at Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

McDonogh (12-6) will take on No. 4 St. Mary’s — a 12-9 semifinal winner over No. 2 Calvert Hall — in Friday’s championship game at 7 p.m. in Annapolis. The Saints claimed a 7-6 win at McDonogh in the regular-season meeting April 19.

McDonogh’s Brendan Millon (41) scores the winning goal past Boys’ Latin goalie Cardin Stoller with one second remaining in the MIAA A Conference semifinal at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Recovering from a broken foot, Millon didn’t begin his high school career until McDonogh’s final regular-season game. In a total team-effort win Tuesday that required several clutch performances, he was the last Eagle to step up in the biggest moment.

“Oh my gosh, that was unbelievable,” Millon said. “Coming back from injury, I didn’t know if I’d be able to find my role on the team, but I was definitely able to fit in. I’m so proud of our guys. We fought at the end, I’m just so proud.”

Tied 3-3 after one quarter, 6-6 at the half and then 8-8 going into the fourth quarter, the Lakers (14-3) appeared poised to move on to Friday’s championship when they got consecutive goals from Nicky Brown and Tyler Owings for a 10-8 lead with 6:34 left in the game.

But the Eagles came together at the end. Senior goalie Anthony Wilson (seven saves) made three stops to keep the deficit at two goals, and the Eagles cut the lead to 10-9 with a man-advantage goal by Hugh Brown with 2:52 to play. Brendan’s older brother, junior attackman McCabe Millon, tied the game with his second goal with 53 seconds left.

The Lakers had the following possession and a chance to win, but turned the ball over to the Eagles with 11 seconds left. It was just enough time for defenseman AJ Marsh to get the ball ahead to Luke Miller, who found Brendan Millon on the left side.

“I just wanted Luke to throw it to me. I thought I was going to be able to handle it. He threw it in and the rest is history — I took it to the rack. I’m just really proud of the guys,” Brendan Millon said.

At this time last year, Boys’ Latin came in as the fifth seed and ended top-seeded McDonogh’s bid for a perfect season. This year, the Eagles had an unsteady regular season, qualifying for the playoffs with wins over John Carroll and Gilman in their last two regular-season games. They believe the adversity they’ve been through has drawn them closer and put them in position to bring home the program’s fourth league championship and first since 2016.

“Every huddle we came in and we had no doubt that we were going to come back and pull it out at the end,” senior defenseman Malachi Jones said. “This team is so close. We’ve been through so much, lost a lot, so I feel like we’ve been in a place all season where we had to come back and we did it today.”

The Eagles got strong work from faceoff specialist Zach Hayashi, particularly in the first half when the Eagles scored six straight goals to turn an early 3-0 deficit into a 6-3 advantage. Brown scored twice and Miller and Ben Firlie each finished with one goal and one assist to go with the production from the Millon brothers.

“We kept battling back and that’s the way our whole season has been,” McDonogh coach Andy Hilgartner said. “We’ve gotten knocked down a lot and it took us a long time for our coaches to figure things out. But the players have always been there and always done an incredible job. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Boys’ Latin got two goals and assist from Jackson Walsh and Nicky Brown, while Dom Pietramala and Jacob Pacheco each scored twice. Goalie Cardin Stoller made 10 saves.

Goals: M -- B. Millon 4, M. Millon 2, Brown 2, McMillen, Firlie, Miller;

BL -- D. Pietramala 2, Pacheco 2, Walsh 2, Brown 2, Owngs, Ford

Assists: M -- B. Millon, MIller, Firlie;

BL -- Walsh, Brown

Saves: M -- Wilson 7;

BL -- Stoller 10

Half: 6-6