Defending MIAA A champ Boys’ Latin lacrosse picks up where it left off with 8-6 league-opening win over No. 1 McDonogh

The Boys’ Latin lacrosse team opened its Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference slate against No. 1 McDonogh on Tuesday much the same way it closed last season as champions.

The No. 3 Lakers stayed together throughout and made the big plays at both ends with a sense of timeliness. Senior goalie Cardin Stoller made 12 saves and sophomore Spencer Ford led the attack with a four-goal, one-assist performance as the Lakers earned an 8-6 win over the visiting Eagles.

While it’s only the start of the 10-game league grind, Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell applauded the Lakers’ discipline and togetherness in getting off to the quality start.

“It gives you a win and you’re able to dissect what we need to do in order to be successful in this league,” he said. “You take wins anytime you can, especially this year when there’s some really top-caliber teams. It’s going to be a fight for the playoffs.”

On Tuesday, the Lakers took hold early with a 3-1 lead after one quarter and stayed on top of the Eagles with quality defense led by Stoller’s play and a number of momentum-building goals.

Boys’ Latin goalie Cardin Stoller (99) stops a shot by McDonogh’s Bogue Hahn (36) in the fourth quarter Tuesday. The Lakers beat the Eagles, 8-6. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

With three seconds left in the first half — 30 seconds after McDonogh junior McCabe Millon (four goals) got the Eagles within 4-2 — Farrell called timeout and then the Lakers made the most of the remaining time when Ford scored at the buzzer off a feed from senior Dom Pietramala.

The defense, which was successful on all six of its man-down situations, also got big saves from Stoller. Early in the third quarter, he turned back a point-blank shot from Millon and midway through the fourth — with the lakers leading 7-4 — he stopped Luke Miller.

Despite losing a number of key senior contributors from last year’s title team, the Lakers haven’t missed a beat with Stoller seeing strides made each time out from the team’s defense.

“We’ve come a long way from the beginning of the year until now. Holding six goals against a really good McDonogh team is really impressive and something I’m really happy about — the whole defense played great,” he said.

After Millon cut the lead to 7-5 with 4:56 to play, the Lakers got the first of two straight important faceoff wins from junior Thomas Moxley. In between, Ford made it 8-5 after cutting to the middle before taking a feed from Hopper Zappitello. The goal came with 3:31 left and only two seconds left on the shot clock.

“Spence is someone you trust with the ball in his stick already as a sophomore, so we wanted to make sure he had the ball and he was the guy making the decisions at the end of the game,” Farrell said. “It’s cool to see because you know how hard he works and you know how much he cares about the game.”

The Eagles got a fine six-save performance from junior backup goalie Teddy Scarborough, who was a last-minute replacement with starter Anthony Wilson out with an illness.

Both teams return to league play Friday afternoon. Boys’ Latin travels to John Carroll with game time set for 4 p.m. and McDonogh hots No. 4 Archbishop Spalding at 4:30 p.m.

Goals: M – Millon 4, Miller, Hahn; BL – Ford 4, Brown 2, Walsh, Owings

Assists: M – Miller; BL – D. Pietramala 2, Pacheco 2, Zappitello, Ford, Sydnor

Saves: M – Scarborough 6; BL – Stoller 12.

Half: BL, 5-2