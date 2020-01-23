12 Baltimore-area high school basketball players earn McDonald’s All American nominations

Baltimore has a rich tradition of basketball among area public and private schools. That continued this season, as eight girls and four boys were among those nominated for a chance to play in the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games.
Jillian Crawford (Fallston), Chantel Curry (Fallston), Rain Green (Roland Park), Mir McLean (Roland Park), Claire Neff (Maryvale), Ajae Petty (Poly), Angel Reese (St. Frances) and Eniya Russell (St. Vincent Pallotti) are the Baltimore-area girls nominated. Adrian Baldwin (St. Frances), Isaac James (St. Frances), Justin Lewis (Poly) and Khiyon Washington (Southern-AA) are the four boys nominees.
The 12 players were among 52 Maryland athletes (41 girls, 11 boys) included among a list of over 900 nominees.
“Being nominated for the McDonald’s All American team is a tremendous honor to me and my family,” Neff said. “It is incredibly humbling and exciting. As my high school career is coming to a close I am reflecting back on all of the people who have contributed to my academic and athletic development, and I know that I wouldn’t be where I am today or where I’m going tomorrow without them.”
A total of 24 girls and 24 boys will be selected to play in the annual all-star game from the list of nominees Thursday at 2 p.m. on ESPN’s “The Jump.” The 19th annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game will start at 5 p.m. April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston and be broadcast on ESPN2, with the 43rd annual Boys Game taking place at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Here is a list of Baltimore’s past McDonald’s All Americans:
Girls
Taylor Murray, 2015 Annapolis Area Christian (Kentucky)
Marah Strickland, 2007 Towson Catholic (Maryland)
Boys
Carmelo Anthony, 2002, Oak Hill* (Syracuse)
Keith Booth, 1993, Dunbar (Maryland)
Donta Bright, 1992, Dunbar (UMass)
Michael Brown, 1984, Dunbar (Clemson)
Pete Budko, 1977, Loyola (North Carolina)
Quintin Dailey, 1977, Cardinal Gibbons (San Francisco)
Terry Dozier, 1985, Dunbar (South Carolina)
Duane Ferrell, 1984, Calvert Hall (Georgia Tech)
Rudy Gay, 2004, Archbishop Spalding (Connecticut)
Donte Greene, 2007, Towson Catholic (Syracuse)
Tony Guy, 1978, Loyola (Kansas)
Mark Karcher, 1997, St. Frances (Temple)
Michael Lloyd, 1992, Dunbar (Syracuse)
Rodney Monroe, 1987, St. Maria Goretti (North Carolina State)
Norman Nolan, 1994, Dunbar (Virginia)
Immanuel Quickley, 2018, John Carroll (Kentucky)
Josh Selby, 2010, Lake Clifton (Kansas)
Jalen Smith, 2018, Mount Saint Joseph (Maryland)
Rodney Walker, 1985, Cardinal Gibbons (Maryland)
Reggie Williams, 1983, Dunbar (Georgetown)
Steve Wojciechowski, 1994, Cardinal Gibbons (Duke)
*Played for Towson Catholic before transferring to Oak Hill