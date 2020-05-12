Gilman’s Grant Carey, Patapsco’s Logan Welsh receive scholarships at virtual McCormick Unsung Heroes banquet

Gilman golfer Grant Carey and Patapsco girls lacrosse player Logan Welsh were the top scholarship recipients at the 80th annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet, which took place online Monday night.
Carey and Welsh will each receive $40,000 covering four years as the Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship winners. The annual awards are normally given out at a banquet at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Cockeysville, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the ceremony to take place in a video-chat setting.
After thanking McCormick, his family and his coaches and wishing the other nominees the best in their future endeavors, Carey shared a warm thought in appreciating his teammates.
“And also finally my teammates, especially the seniors. I know that we all wish that we were playing right now and gearing up for the playoffs, but even though we weren’t able to end our careers on our own terms, I wouldn’t change the past three years for anything so thank you guys,” he said in accepting the award online.
Welsh was excited to hear her name announced.
“Honestly, I’m really shocked. Thank you so much,” she said. “I just want to thank McCormick for this opportunity and congratulate all the other nominees. I want to thank my parents and my administrators and coaches and teachers and counselors for always pushing me to be my best.”
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker also shared a virtual message with the recipients.
“You’ve been strong and selfless. That’s why tonight should be all about you, so let’s recognize you and celebrate you,” he said. “Let’s all support you and your future endeavors, and as you continue your studies, we wish you the best.”
Two more male and female student-athletes received scholarship awards among the 114 nominations that covered 69 schools.
Receiving the $7,500 scholarships awards were Forest Park basketball player Andrew Hawkins and Frederick Douglass basketball player Makilah McKnight. Winners of the $5,000 awards were Owings Mills football player Mike Reid and Parkville soccer player Korionna Skinner.
With the $106,000 scholarship awards issued this year, McCormick has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships since it was established in 1940. The program was founded by the late Charles Perry McCormick Sr. to recognize athletes who focused on team play away from the spotlight.