Baltimore-area teams ‘put Maryland field hockey on the map’ with impressive showings at national invitational

Coaches from five of the Baltimore area’s top field hockey teams viewed last weekend’s inaugural MAX Field Hockey High School National Invitational in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, as a chance to test their programs against some of the nation’s elite.
If the results of the three-day, 36-team tournament are any indication, the level of play from local powers is more advanced than many had imagined.
All told, top-ranked Garrison Forest, No. 2 Notre Dame Prep, No. 3 Arundel, No. 4 Archbishop Spalding and No. 9 McDonogh finished the weekend 6-4-2. Along the way, NDP scored a 2-1 win over Sacred Heart Academy (Kentucky), the No. 18 team in the country, and Garrison Forest, itself ranked No. 24 nationally, took No. 13 Greenwich Academy (Connecticut) to sudden-death overtime before falling, 2-1.
“We fared way better than we thought we were going to,” NDP coach Katrina Ross said. “The exciting part about going into it was … having all this tough competition here in Maryland, and being able to see what the competition is like outside of our own state. It says a lot that we were up for the challenge and put Maryland field hockey on the map. That was definitely a sense of pride.”
Each of the five local teams came away with at least one win against opponents who received invitations by either finishing in the national or regional rankings last season, or by competing for a state or major conference championship.'
“As a whole, I think Maryland actually represented very well,” Arundel coach Carrie Vosburg said, adding that she was pleasantly surprised by the success of Baltimore-area teams. “It’s a well-known fact that Pennsylvania is the mecca of field hockey and New Jersey is extremely strong. But I think sometimes in Maryland we are just underestimated. It was just nice to see all of us go out and do well.”
Arundel, for its part, pulled out a 2-2 tie against West Essex, the No. 3 team in New Jersey, before dominating Greene (New York), ranked No. 18 in the Northeast, 4-1. Garrison Forest also took down Assumption (Kentucky), ranked No. 11 in the West/Midwest region, and both Spalding and McDonogh scored wins against strong New Jersey teams.
Ross praised the administrations of the five schools for allowing their teams to participate in the kind of tournament that has become commonplace in sports like basketball and lacrosse, but had been absent in field hockey. With so many teams from Maryland, players and coaches spent much of their downtime rooting for other local programs.
"A lot of our kids know a lot of the kids [on other local teams], either through club or from living in the same neighborhood." said Vosburg, who has nieces that play for Notre Dame Prep. "So they went and supported them."
“There was no scouting report and no real expectations,” Ross said. “We just went out and played and gave it a good shot.”