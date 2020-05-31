Gilman three-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll commits to Virginia Tech

Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll finally announced his decision: He’s going to play for Virginia Tech.
Carroll, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021, made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday surrounded by his family. After playing a video that showed footage of his football career, Carroll put on a Virginia Tech hat and eventually a maroon Hokies T-shirt.
“The visit, I had a very nice visit,” said Carroll, who chose the Hokies over Maryland and Duke. “Coach [Darryl] Tapp, Coach [Bill] Teerlinck, those guys — it’s just a good picture.”
Virginia Tech came onto his radar late, but the staff made overtures on getting Carroll to the highest level of football. The Hokies have both Tapp and Teerlinck as defensive line coaches with heavy NFL experience. Tapp played in the NFL while Teerlinck coached for several NFL teams as an assistant.
“It was really important," Carroll said. “That’s really a big reason for my commitment because I felt like those guys would help me get to the next level.”
Carroll, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect nicknamed “Stretch,” is the 52nd-ranked weak-side defensive end in the country and the 27th-ranked player in Maryland in the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. In 2019, he was named as an All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association selection and made the Baltimore Touchdown Club’s Super 22 team after an 11-sack season.
He will be Virginia Tech’s fourth-best commitment, joining eight other three-star recruits. The Hokies’ 2021 class ranks 44th nationally and 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference, per 247Sports. The Hokies went 8-5 (5-3 ACC) last season and finished second in the Coastal Division.