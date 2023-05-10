No. 2 St. Paul’s girls lacrosse sprints past No. 3 Maryvale, 16-4, in IAAM A Conference semifinal

St. Paul's Gators midfielder Caroline Hoskins runs the ball upfield between Maryvale Prep Lions midfielder Sam Paradise (10) and defender/midfielder Elizabeth Garcia (24) as midfielder Anna Regan (23) watches during the IAAM-A conference girls lacrosse semifinal at SPSG's Rosalind R. Levering Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Faced with the daunting task of rebuilding her defense early this season, St. Paul’s girls lacrosse coach Mary Gagnon was anything but rattled.

“It’s always about peaking at the right time,” Gagnon frequently told her team.

On Tuesday, in the semifinals of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference tournament, the two-time defending champion Gators showed they have peaked.

Frannie Hahn, Marleigh O’Day and Natalie Shurtleff each scored three goals as host St. Paul’s scored the first six and blanketed No. 3 Maryvale defensively, giving up precious few scoring opportunities in a 16-4 win. Junior Susan Radebaugh made 11 saves for the No. 2 Gators, who got sterling defensive play from a unit that graduated standouts such as All-Metro Player of the Year Madison Beale (Duke) and Olivia Rose (Stanford).

In their stead, players such as sophomore Sophia Herrera, juniors Kira Balis and Christina King and senior Julia Lee stepped up to help keep Maryvale off the scoreboard for the final 23:19.

“I think over the course of this season we’ve all grown together,” Radebaugh said. “I just think we were able to anticipate Maryvale’s offense. We went over it the other day in practice, and I think that we were just able to send the early slides and recover fast, and I think that was crucial.”

Said Gagnon: “We got better defensively because we were more disciplined. One of our goals was not to get them on the 8-meter [for a free position shot], be really disciplined not to swing, not to push. We didn’t need to do that. Just be really disciplined, communicate through it, be there. You could see that a couple times. We just stood our ground and didn’t swing, and that was the difference.”

St. Paul’s (17-2) advances to Friday night’s IAAM A Conference championship game at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, where the Gators will face top-ranked McDonogh, a 13-4 winner over No. 4 Glenelg Country in the other semifinal.

The Gators fell to the Eagles, 10-9, during the regular season. McDonogh is currently the consensus No. 2 team in the nation, and St. Paul’s No. 3.

To get there, St. Paul’s first had to get past a Lions team that it defeated by only a goal back in March. That task, however, was made easier Tuesday when the Gators jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 16:44.

Despite a pair of goals from senior Sam Paradise, Maryvale (16-3) simply couldn’t get much going offensively and couldn’t keep up with the Gators’ masterful transition game.

“I think in the first game we were playing really too fast for ourselves,” Hahn said. “We were forcing it and not playing as a team. But in this game, we saw the forward pass to the open cutter, the pop out, to be able to work as a unit and do our offense, which is very unselfish. We like to share the ball, so I thought today we made sure to pass it to our open teammate.”

Hahn also had three assists on the day, to go along with two goals and two assists from senior Lauren Steer.

“Best performance to this point as a total team up and down the field,” Gagnon said.

Now, the task turns to a rematch with McDonogh with the championship on the line. Players admit that they’ve salivated over the chance to win three straight A Conference titles.

“It’s definitely been a goal of ours this year, but we’re just taking it game by game,” Hahn said. “As our coach likes to say, next game is the best game.”

“I’m sure they’re going to come with their ‘A’ game, we’re going to come with ours,” Gagnon added. “It’s great for Baltimore, it’s great for the IAAM. It’s the two best teams, so it’s what it should be.”

St. Paul’s 16, Maryvale 4

Goals: M-Paradise 2, Cumberland, Reese; SP-Hahn 3, O’Day 3, Shurtleff 3, Steer 2, Regan 2, Herrara, Hoskins, Vasile. Assists: SP-Hahn 3, Steer 2, Shurtleff. Saves: M-Francioli 3; SP-Radebaugh 11. Half: St. Paul’s, 9-3.