A link to the past: Maryvale Prep’s Amari Moore, an IND transfer, gets a unique view for rivalry game vs. Mercy

Maryvale Prep senior captain Amari Moore goes into Friday’s big girls basketball game against Mercy — known as “The Classic” — with a different perspective from others who will fill Towson’s SECU Arena.

She transferred to Maryvale when Institute of Notre Dame closed its doors after her freshman year in 2020. That year, she was a member of the junior varsity and was in the stands to watch the last of the 54-year IND-Mercy rivalry known as “The Game.”

Her varsity team made her proud that night with a win in what turned out to be the final game of the unique rivalry.

“It was a great experience, just being around such a big group of people and it was just fun to watch and neat to see so many people supporting us,” she said.

Moore, who came off the bench last year in the first edition of “The Classic,” is proud to be a link between the original version. The Lions (4-9) will be looking to avenge last year’s loss against Mercy (10-7) under first-year coach George Panageotou at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Maryvale Prep's Amari Moore squares to shoot during Wednesday's game against Mount de Sales. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“It’s just good to continue on a tradition that still had a part of IND, continued even through me, and just like people remembering this is kind of like a stepping stone with the new Classic. So I think it’s pretty cool to watch and be part of a new tradition form,” she said.

Moore has emerged as a team leader and go-to player at forward, averaging 13 points and nine rebounds per game this season.

“Amari is not only a great basketball player, but really a great teammate,” said senior teammate Emily Knapp, who is out for the season with a knee injury. “She just makes us all laugh and keeps us positive. Also, on the court, she’s just a great player and does a lot of good things for our team.”

Maryvale Prep coach Alex Miller will be counting on Moore’s experience on Friday.

“Having Amari be part of the basketball program here for the past couple years has been awesome,” he said. “We’re really fortunate to have somebody who has been involved in both [”The Game” and “The Classic”] and she’s been a tremendous leader for us this season. As a senior captain, she’s done a great job of leading our team, teaching and she makes us better every single day.”

Moore’s primary goal?

“Just to have fun,” she said. “Being part of the game and being there for my team, while most of them are experiencing this new tradition, so I just want to enjoy it.”

The two schools will be honoring IND on Friday. The “Classic” trophy has been named in honor of Dr. Rita Sloan Berndt, who was a 1962 IND graduate who played basketball and was an accomplished neuroscientist and community activist.

At the end of the game, the Dr. Rita Sloan Berndt Trophy will be presented to the winning team by the IND Alumnae Association President and member of the Class of 1972, Maureen Ciesielski.