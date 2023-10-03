No. 4 Maryvale Prep volleyball withstands early hit, rallies past No. 10 Garrison Forest, 3-2

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryvale Prep’s Miley Snodgrass summed up things quite nicely when describing what happened to her team against No. 10 Garrison Forest.

“They came out and punched us in the face,” Snodgrass said, “but we showed our heart and played together.”

Thankfully for the fourth-ranked Lions, they were able to withstand the punch — dropping the first two sets — and defeat host Garrison Forest in a classic five-setter, 24-26, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-13.

The match was between the top teams in the IAAM’s A Conference — Maryvale Prep — and B Conference — previously undefeated Garrison Forest. The Grizzlies were more than up for the challenge.

“My team is a bunch of fighters,” Lions coach Missy Little said. “We thought we were prepared for this, but it was a little bit of a surprise for us. We rose to the challenge. They have a really good team, though.”

Maryvale (5-2) came out looking like it would dominate, holding an eight-point lead, 17-9, in the first set. Garrison Forest (8-1), behind outsides Selah Brashier (25 digs, 11 kills) and Rayah Howell (14 kills), gradually cut into the lead. The Grizzlies finally caught up at 23-23. After a Maryvale block by Sami Elliott (12 kills, 4 blocks) tied the set at 24, the Grizzlies got kills from Bryah Breaux (13 kills) and Ava Perlin to take the set, 26-24.

The second set had Maryvale trailing most of the way before rallying toward the end. The Lions used an Elliott kill to tie the set at 22, but a tip kill by Grace Perry and a ferocious kill by Howell gave the set to Garrison Forest, 25-23.

Maryvale played its best set in the third, but not without some drama. With the Lions leading, 22-20, one of the referees hit Little with a yellow card. This forced her to coach from her seat for the rest of the match. Maryvale got two kills by Jessica Gogol (18 kills, 3 aces) down the stretch to take the set, 25-21, and cut Garrison’s match lead to 2-1

The fourth set was just as close as the others with Garrison trailing most of the set, but by a narrow margin. After Garrison tied the set at 21, the Lions went on a 4-1 run to win the set — and tie the match — 25-22.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the fifth set, but Maryvale battled back again. The Lions used a long kill by Garrison to tie the set at 5, but Maryvale went on a 7-2 run to take a 12-7 lead. The Grizzlies still wouldn’t go away and tied the match at 13 on a Perry ace. Maryvale, however, took advantage of a kill attempt into the net by Breaux and a Gogol tip kill to win the match 15-13.

“I think we often underestimate the lower conferences. I just think we thought we’d be on top because we play in a higher conference,” Lions senior Olivia Munoz (8 kills) said. “In the end, we started putting up and fight and showed them who we really are and how we really play.”

“They’re probably the toughest team we’ll play all season,” Garrison Forest coach Sarah Couch said. “I’m proud of how my team played. They probably pushed us to play harder than we have all season. They’re good, and I think at times we made a couple of mental errors, but I think this will help us reflect and adjust so we don’t make those mistakes again.”