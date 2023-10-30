Maryvale Prep volleyball wins thriller over Annapolis Area Christian School, 3-2, for IAAM A Conference championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryvale Prep certainly is quite the Goliath in the world of Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland volleyball right now, but no championship comes easily.

The Lions found that out first-hand as a scrappy and senior-laden Annapolis Area Christian School squad came out of the gates firing, claiming the first set of Sunday’s IAAM A Conference final at Stevenson University.

Advertisement

“We knew they were good and we knew that they were going to come out even harder,” Maryvale senior middle blocker Sami Elliott said. “But we got that initial shock out of our system and fought back.”

Fight back they did.

Advertisement

Maryvale, seeking a third straight A Conference title, took AACS’ best shot and responded with two gutsy victories in the second and third set. After faltering in the fourth, the Lions dominated the decisive fifth, winning a thriller, 15-25, 25-23, 30-28, 18-25, 15-8, earning the coveted three-peat.

“It was a bit of a wake-up call, that first set, and we realized they’re not going to roll over. We’re going to have to really earn this.” Maryvale coach Missy Little said. “They just really turned it on. I was really proud of how they played. It felt like they set the tone in that last set.”

The Eagles, a former B Conference powerhouse who recently earned a promotion, were making their first-ever appearance in the A Conference title game. On Sunday night, they pushed the Lions to the absolute limit.

“I saw them give it everything they had. They’ve come a long way this season. There are nine seniors — they’ve been together since middle school,” AACS coach Jenny Murduck said. “We just want to give praise to God for carrying us through a lot of injuries and heartache this season that brought us to this point. We really saw ourselves beating them. I think we could have — a couple points here and there.”

AACS came out and seized control about halfway through the first set. After falling behind 6-2, the Eagles clawed back behind the serving of senior Lauren Deputy and the powerful outside hitting of seniors Malani Martin and Madison Sidney. In a critical stretch, Deputy delivered an ace, the first of five on the night, and Martin drilled a pair of kills to help push a 15-13 advantage out to 20-13. Sidney ended the set with consecutive kills.

“They’re a very seasoned team. They’re all seniors and going into their last senior game. They were kind of like a well-oiled machine, and they’re a very talented team,” Little said. “But my team is a bunch of fighters.”

Certainly, they needed to fight in the ensuing sets. Riding a wave of momentum, AACS opened up a big 11-6 advantage. Then, sophomore outside hitter Abby Tranchini rose for a huge kill from the right side, letting out an emphatic yell, and the Lions began to turn the tides. They won five of the next six points before eventually tying the score at 17.

Vying for the lead, the two teams battled it out for a lengthy but critical point. Twice, Martin rose for two booming kill attempts, but both times Maryvale senior libero Brielle Urban got underneath them in the back corner for key digs. Eventually, senior setter Kaitlyn Hall lofted one up perfectly for her classmate and outside hitter Olivia Munoz who ended the marathon point with a kill for an 18-17 Maryvale lead.

Advertisement

The clinching point in the A Conference championships (some of it anyways). Three straight titles for @gomaryvalelions pic.twitter.com/83WmnnsYEj — Aidan Thomas (@Aidan_Thomas23) October 30, 2023

On a team that showcased its depth and talent in all grades, the Maryvale seniors stepped up in a big way in a key moment to keep the Lions afloat.

“There’s six of us [seniors]”, Urban said after the match. “We’ve been waiting for this. We wanted to go out with a bang.”

From there, the two teams battled, with AACS putting itself in position with a 23-22 advantage. But, Little called a timeout, her team reset, and the Lions claimed the final three points to even the match at a set apiece.

The third set was one for the ages. Neither team led by more than three points at any moment, and the Lions faced down three set points. Down 24-23, Snodgrass picked a great time for her second ace, knotting the score at 24. A point later, Munoz came through with a decisive kill to even things at 25.

From there, for Maryvale, it was the Jessica Gogol show. The junior was absolutely everywhere over the final eight points of the lengthy set. She delivered a kill to save another set point at 26-25, followed by a savvy tip over the AACS blockers to score another point and give Maryvale a lead. Gogol had a kill and a dig later in the set, before Elliott and junior Emily Kuczynski rose in tandem for a set-clinching block.

“[Jess] has been on fire all season,” Little said. “Hitting lights out, she’s been such a wonderful addition.”

Advertisement

Gogol added: “I just knew we really needed to win that. In my head, I was just like ‘I need to kill this, I need to be smart.’ I wanted to just go up and win those points for my team.”

The fourth set saw the tide turn back in AACS’ favor. Senior libero Elena Woody, the heart and soul of the Eagles defense, was all over the court once more. Among many highlight-reel digs, one sliding, tumbling save stood out, leading to a Martin kill and 4-0 AACS run.

After dropping a pair of points, the underdogs won five of the next six, and nine of the next 12 to seize control. Sidney was a key factor in the run, finding paydirt with three kills and Deputy delivered an ace. Finally, up 23-18, it was the AACS seniors stealing the show once more. A diving, one-handed dig from Woody set up Sidney for the first of her two kills to end the fourth set.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“They love each other, support each other. They want each other to succeed. There isn’t any envy or jealousy going on. I think that makes everyone plays better,” Murduck said of her seniors. “The girls have a great bond. They love each other, it’s going to be hard to see the band break up.”

It was fitting that the instant classic required five sets. And although both teams played admirably, it was the team with the recent championship prowess that found a way in the final moments. “We knew there was no time to play around. If we wanted this game, we had to go,” Munoz said. “We couldn’t keep playing ping pong with them. We had to put our foot down.”

Of course, that’s easier said than done, but Elliott said the team kept it simple heading into the last set. “We knew we had the ability, we had two sets under our belt … what went through our minds was ‘Nothing hits the floor without a body’. That showed. We were going for everything, and just everything came together.”

Advertisement

AACS scrapped its way to a 6-5 lead before Maryvale won three of four points. Then, up 8-7, Maryvale showcased the depth and versatility that has made it a championship-caliber program. On three successive points, Tranchini, Gogol and Elliott hammered home kills to put Maryvale in the driver’s seat. After, AACS got one back, that trio repeated the feat one more time. First it was the sophomore Tranchini, then the junior transfer Gogol to put Maryvale on the brink.

But, with a three-peat on the line, it was of course a set of seniors that linked up for the final point. First, Urban came through with a key dig, popping it up for Hall, who lofted a perfect set for Elliott. And Elliott, for one final time in her Maryvale career, rose to drive home a kill, this one sending the Lions to their third straight championship.

“It meant so much. I’ve played on every single team with [Hall] my entire volleyball career,” Elliott said. “It was so meaningful to get that last one with her.”

“I would not want to do this with any other team, any other seniors,” Munoz said. “They’ve helped me tremendously, mentally and physically. They’re the glue to this team — we pick each other up, and we don’t let each other come down.”