Maryland public school wrestling regional dual tournament seeds announced

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released brackets for this week’s wrestling regional dual meet tournaments.

Teams earning a top-four seed in their region host first-round and regional quarterfinal matchups Tuesday, while the highest remaining seed hosts the regional semifinals and finals Thursday.

The four regional champions in each class will be reseeded for the state semifinals, set for Saturday at North Point High in Waldorf.

In Class 4A North, all eight teams in the bracket earned byes to the regional quarterfinals. Top-seeded Perry Hall hosts No. 8 Dundalk, No. 5 Einstein is at No. 4 Blair, third-seeded Parkville hosts No. 6 Blake and No. 7 Catonsville travels to second-seeded Sherwood. All matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

In 4A East, host Broadneck is the top seed and gets a bye into the regional semifinals. In regional quarterfinals, fifth-seed Annapolis is at No. 4 Old Mill; defending 4A state champion South River, the No. 3 seed, hosts No. 6 Glen Burnie; and seventh-seeded North County travels to No. 2 Leonardtown. All matches are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The top four seeds in 3A North have byes into the regional quarterfinals and await their opponents. Poly is the top seed and faces the winner of No. 8 seed Digital Harbor and No. 9 City. No. 4 seed Kenwood awaits the winner of No. 5 Woodlawn and No. 12 Mervo. Patapsco is seeded third and will face either No. 6 Aberdeen or No. 11 Edgewood. No. 2 seed Bel Air faces the winner of No. 7 Towson vs. No. 10 Franklin. First-round matchups are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the quarterfinals to follow.

In 3A South, No. 1 seed North Point and No. 2 Chesapeake-AA, the defending state champion in the classification, get byes into the regional semifinals. In the two quarterfinal matchups, No. 3 Crofton hosts No. 6 Northern-Calvert at 6 p.m., and No. 4 Chopticon hosts No. 5 Bennett at 5:30 p.m.

Marriotts Ridge and Reservoir are seeded first and second, respectively, in 3A East. Both take byes into the semifinals. The Mustangs will face the winner of No. 4 Centennial and No. 5 Atholton, which wrestle Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. No. 3 Mount Hebron hosts sixth-seed Westminster, also at 6:30.

Hammond is the top seed in 2A West and hosts a regional quarterfinal against either eighth-seeded Century or ninth-seeded Southern-AA. No. 4 Glenelg hosts fifth-seeded Oakland Mills in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. No. 6 Northeast-AA travels to No. 3 Middletown at 6:30 and second-seeded Manchester Valley hosts the winner of No. 7 Winters Mill and No. 10 Walkersville.

In Class 2A North, Sparrows Point is the top seed and hosts No. 8 Patterson in a regional quarterfinal. Fourth-seeded Milford Mill hosts No. 5 Lansdowne, No. 3 Owings Mills hosts No. 6 Carver Vo-Tech, and second-seeded Hereford hosts No. 7 New Town. All regional quarterfinals are at 6:30 p.m.

C. Milton Wright is the lone local team in 2A East. The Mustangs are seeded fifth and travel to Queen Anne’s for a quarterfinal Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. If they advance, they’d face top-seeded Stephen Decatur, the defending state champion, in the regional semifinals. The other half of the bracket has No. 2 seed Rising Sun hosting No. 7 Elkton and No. 3 Parkside hosting No. 6 Kent Island.

Defending 1A state champion South Carroll is the top seed in 1A North. The Cavaliers and No. 2 seed ACCE get byes into the regional semifinals. Quarterfinal matchups have No. 4 Francis Scott Key hosting No. 5 Edmondson and No. 3 Forest Park hosting No. 6 Dunbar. Both quarterfinals are at 6:30 p.m.

In 1A South, Loch Raven is the top seed and has a bye into the regional semifinals. The Raiders await the winner of No. 4 Central and No. 5 Western Tech. No. 2 Lackey also gets a bye into the regional semifinals and will face either No. 3 Pikesville or No. 6 McDonough.

Harford Tech is the top seed in 1A East and hosts a quarterfinal against either eighth-seeded Perrysville or ninth-seeded Cambridge-South Dorchester. No. 4 Snow Hill hosts No. 5 North East. On the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Patterson Mill will host a quarterfinal against either No. 7 Kent County or No. 10 Bohemia Manor, while No. 3 Havre de Grace awaits the winner of No. 6 Mardela and No. 11 Joppatowne.

Regional dual seeds

Class 4A North

1. Perry Hall; 2. Sherwood; 3. Parkville; 4. Blair; 5. Einstein; 6. Blake; 7. Catonsville; 8. Dundalk.

Class 4A South

1. Broadneck; 2. Leonardtown; 3. South River; 4. Old Mill; 5. Annapolis; 6. Glen Burnie; 7. North County.

Class 3A North

1. Poly; 2. Bel Air; 3. Patapsco; 4. Kenwood; 5. Woodlawn; 6. Aberdeen; 7. Towson; 8. Digital Harbor; 9. City; 10. Franklin; 11. Edgewood; 12. Mervo.

Class 3A South

1. North Point; 2. Chesapeake-AA; 3. Crofton; 4. Chopticon; 5. Bennett; 6. Northern-Calvert.

Class 3A East

1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Reservoir; 3. Mount Hebron; 4. Centennial; 5. Atholton; 6. Westminster.

Class 2A West

1. Hammond; 2. Manchester Valley; 3. Middletown; 4. Glenelg; 5. Oakland Mills; 6. Northeast-AA; 7. Winters Mill; 8. Century; 9. Southern-AA; 10. Walkersville.

Class 2A North

1. Sparrows Point; 2. Hereford; 3. Owings Mills; 4. Milford Mill; 5. Lansdowne; 6. Carver Vo-Tech; 7. New Town; 8. Patterson.

Class 2A East

1. Stephen Decatur; 2. Rising Sun; 3. Parkside; 4. Queen Anne’s; 5. C. Milton Wright; 6. Kent Island; 7. Elkton.

Class 1A North

1. South Carroll; 2. ACCE; 3. Parkside; 4. Francis Scott Key; 5. Edmondson; 6. Dunbar.

Class 1A South

1. Loch Raven; 2. Lackey; 3. Pikesville; 4. Central; 5. Western Tech; 6. McDonough.

Class 1A East

1. Harford Tech; 2. Patterson Mill; 3. Havre de Grace; 4. Snow Hill; 5. North East; 6. Mardela; 7. Kent County; 8. Perrysville; 9. Cambridge-South Dorchester; 10. Bohemia Manor; 11. Joppatowne.